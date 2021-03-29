UNSPEAKABLE: Two Black Teens Charged with Murder After Carjacking Pakistani UberEats Driver; Groups Call for Investigation as Hate Crime

One of the suspects, who appeared relatively unhurt by the crash, seemed more concerned that she left her cell phone in the wrecked car than the possibility that she may have just killed someone who was lying right on the floor next to her. She can be seen on the video walking right past Anwar’s body while yelling “but my phone is in there!” before being pulled back by bystanders.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two black teenage girls have been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing a Pakistani UberEats Driver while attempting to carjack him in Washington, D.C. last week, with an organization now calling for the incident to be prosecuted as a hate crime, reports say.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the two girls, aged 13 and 15 – who police have not yet named due to their status as minors – allegedly assaulted Mohammad Anwar, 66, with a taser while attempting to steal his car, with the entire incident captured on video by a bystander.

Just in case the media tries to change the narrative on the #ubereats #mohammadanwar carjacking murder, they should probably know before doing so that someone caught the entire thing on camera. Warning: graphic & depressing. #breakingnews #murdered pic.twitter.com/GTRNVjQlIj — netluxe (@netluxe) March 28, 2021

As the video unfolds, Anwar can be seen fighting with the two girls in his vehicle, with the victim yelling “this is my car!” Anwar eventually got partially out of the vehicle and sandwiched between it and the driver’s side door when the girls sped off, with the victim hanging on for dear life.

The car then veered into incoming traffic with the open door that Anwar was hanging onto striking several sign posts, likely injuring him; the car then crashed and flipped onto its side down the block.

When the bystander caught up with the car on foot, Anwar’s twisted body could be seen lying face-down lifelessly on the sidewalk. Members of the military that were on the scene removed the girls from the wreckage and detained them until authorities arrived after the witness filming the incident informed that they had stolen the car.

One of the suspects, who appeared relatively unhurt by the crash, seemed more concerned that she left her cell phone in the wrecked car than the possibility that she may have just killed someone who was lying right on the floor next to her. She can be seen on the video walking right past Anwar’s body while yelling “but my phone is in there!” before being pulled back by bystanders.

Anwar, who had been delivering food as an UberEats driver when the alleged carjacking took place, was taken to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 13 and 15 year-old suspects were arrested and have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking with a taser.

In addition, the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee is calling on police to investigate Anwar’s death as a possible hate crime.

“This unspeakable act is another tragic example of the hatred and violence that Muslim Americans regularly endure,” said Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, Chairman of the committee. “We demand authorities investigate this incident as a hate crime and prosecute the alleged assailants to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, “Anwar was a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family” who was “a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one.”