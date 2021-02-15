Parler Announces Official Relaunch Under New Leadership; Conservative Interim CEO Mark Meckler, Co-Founder of Tea Party Patriots

Mark Meckler co-founded one of the largest grassroots political organizations aligned with the Tea Party movement, the Tea Party Patriots. He is currently president of Citizens For Self-Governance, “an organization that empowers citizens — not government — to make the crucial decisions that affect their lives.” Photo: AmericanCreed.org

HENDERSON, NV – On Monday, Parler – essentially the conservative answer to Twitter – announced that it is “back online” and under new leadership after being taken offline by previous host Amazon a month ago for the website’s alleged role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Meckler, Parler’s new CEO, stated that the service is on a new server, and that their 20 million users that have been unable to use the service since Amazon shut them down on January 11 can begin utilizing it once again. New people interested in signing up for Parler, however, may have to wait until next week, Meckler said.

“When Parler was taken offline in January by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever,” Meckler said.

Amazon’s web hosting services had previously suspended Parler after it was discovered that the service was used by many participants in the D.C. riots on January 6 to plan the storming of the U.S. Capitol, in addition to allowing posts containing “violent and hateful” content. The Parler app was also removed from Apple’s app store.

Parler was afforded the opportunity to tighten up their very loose moderation policy, but instead the service opted to attempt to find a “less restrictive” host.

“Parler is being run by an experienced team and is here to stay. We will thrive as the premier social media platform dedicated to free speech, privacy and civil dialogue,” Meckler said.

So who is this new CEO? Mark Meckler co-founded one of the largest grassroots political organizations aligned with the Tea Party movement, the Tea Party Patriots. He is a political activist, attorney and currently president of Citizens For Self-Governance, “an organization that empowers citizens — not government — to make the crucial decisions that affect their lives.”