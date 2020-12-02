Spring Hill Traffic Stop Leads to K-9 Find of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl

Julio Feliciano, 33, was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Knowingly Driving while License is Suspended/Revoked. Melissa Croy, 41, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Wednesday, December 02, at 12:52 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy on proactive patrol conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle traveling on Commercial Way. The driver was identified as Julio Feliciano, 33, who was using a Florida Identification Card. Feliciano indicated his driver’s license was suspended.

A search of his license indicated it had been suspended since 2009 for Driving Under the Influence. A passenger, Melissa Croy, 41, was also detained at the scene. Deputy G. Locke and his K-9 partner Argo soon arrived on scene to perform a drug sniff of the vehicle. Argo quickly alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Upon searching Feliciano, deputies located two clear baggies, one of which contained a white crystal substance later identified as methamphetamine. Feliciano was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Knowingly Driving while License is Suspended/Revoked.

Deputies then searched Croy and found several items that tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. Croy was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Feliciano and Croy were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. Feliciano’s bond was set at $8,000, while Croy’s bond was set at $16,000.