Spring Hill Traffic Stop Leads to K-9 Find of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Julio Feliciano, 33, was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Knowingly Driving while License is Suspended/Revoked. Melissa Croy, 41, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Wednesday, December 02, at 12:52 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy on proactive patrol conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle traveling on Commercial Way. The driver was identified as Julio Feliciano, 33, who was using a Florida Identification Card. Feliciano indicated his driver’s license was suspended.

A search of his license indicated it had been suspended since 2009 for Driving Under the Influence. A passenger, Melissa Croy, 41, was also detained at the scene. Deputy G. Locke and his K-9 partner Argo soon arrived on scene to perform a drug sniff of the vehicle. Argo quickly alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Upon searching Feliciano, deputies located two clear baggies, one of which contained a white crystal substance later identified as methamphetamine. Feliciano was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Knowingly Driving while License is Suspended/Revoked.

Deputies then searched Croy and found several items that tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. Croy was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Feliciano and Croy were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. Feliciano’s bond was set at $8,000, while Croy’s bond was set at $16,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

