Lee County Deputies Rapidly Arrive on Scene of Fort Myers Beach Home Invasion, Arrest Suspect

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Brian Alan Towns
Brian Alan Towns, 44, was charged with Home Invasion Robbery without a weapon. Towns kicked in a front door and snatched the phone from his victim. Moments later, deputies arrived and took Towns into custody. 

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL – While actively patrolling Fort Myers Beach, deputies received a 9-1-1 call in reference to an in-progress home invasion robbery. Deputies rapidly arrived at a residence on Mango Street to find that the front door had been kicked in.

Deputies entered the residence and located the suspect inside. The suspect was identified as Brian Alan Towns, 44. Deputies learned that while the victims were sleeping, Towns began pounding on the front door. While the victim was calling 9-1-1, Towns kicked the door in and snatched the phone from the victim. Moments later, deputies arrived and took Towns into custody. 

“Our deputies on Fort Myers Beach went into action and quickly apprehended the suspect,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “As we do throughout Lee County, we delivered high quality law enforcement service and were able to catch Towns in the act. I could not be more proud of our team and their commitment to community policing.”

This is a highly unusual incident for this area. Fort Myers Beach is home to one of our many Community Outreach Centers and has a strong law enforcement presence. That presence allowed for deputies to respond quickly and take Towns into custody. Deputies charged Brian Alan Towns with Home Invasion Robbery Without a Weapon.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

