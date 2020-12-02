Lee County Deputies Rapidly Arrive on Scene of Fort Myers Beach Home Invasion, Arrest Suspect

Brian Alan Towns, 44, was charged with Home Invasion Robbery without a weapon. Towns kicked in a front door and snatched the phone from his victim. Moments later, deputies arrived and took Towns into custody.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL – While actively patrolling Fort Myers Beach, deputies received a 9-1-1 call in reference to an in-progress home invasion robbery. Deputies rapidly arrived at a residence on Mango Street to find that the front door had been kicked in.

Deputies entered the residence and located the suspect inside. The suspect was identified as Brian Alan Towns, 44. Deputies learned that while the victims were sleeping, Towns began pounding on the front door. While the victim was calling 9-1-1, Towns kicked the door in and snatched the phone from the victim. Moments later, deputies arrived and took Towns into custody.

“Our deputies on Fort Myers Beach went into action and quickly apprehended the suspect,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “As we do throughout Lee County, we delivered high quality law enforcement service and were able to catch Towns in the act. I could not be more proud of our team and their commitment to community policing.”

This is a highly unusual incident for this area. Fort Myers Beach is home to one of our many Community Outreach Centers and has a strong law enforcement presence. That presence allowed for deputies to respond quickly and take Towns into custody. Deputies charged Brian Alan Towns with Home Invasion Robbery Without a Weapon.