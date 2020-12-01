Crackdown In Broward County Nets 54 Felony Arrests, Including 22 Gang Members, Illicit Cash, Heroin, Cocaine, Crack, Fentanyl off Streets

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The results of a recent coordinated and proactive effort by the Broward Sheriff’s Office to target violent crime and gang-related shootings in northern Broward County produced a significant impact.

Operation Green Shield, which ran from October 26 through November 16 resulted in 54 felony arrests, including 22 gang members. The operation also seized 27 firearms, 7 of which were reported as stolen, 2.1 kilograms of heroin, 211 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine and 116 grams of fentanyl. $359,000 in illicit money was also

The operation was conducted in response to a recent increase in violent crimes and gang-related shootings in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and unincorporated areas of northern Broward County.

“All of Broward County is safer following Operation Green Shield,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “There are fewer violent criminals, including a number of gang members, guns and drugs off the streets as a result of this operation. The men and women of BSO worked together seamlessly, along with our law enforcement partners, to arrest those who try to wreak havoc and commit violent crimes in our communities.”

Operation Green Shield required countless hours of work and extensive cooperation across multiple specialized units within the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The Strategic Investigations Division, Criminal Investigations Division, SWAT team, V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) Unit and Crime Suppression Teams in Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and Central Broward districts each played a crucial and substantive role in the success of Operation Green Shield.

Additionally, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Florida Probation and Parole, the U.S. Marshals, the Lauderhill Police Department and the Boca Raton Police Department also participated in the operation.