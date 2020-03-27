Local Nail Salon Owner Sets Critical Example During Severe Shortages of Medical Supplies; Momentum Builds Across Nation

Yvette Dang, owner of Venetian Nail Spa in Pembroke Pines, delivered some unexpected goods to Memorial Hospital West, one of about 11 medical facilities run by South Florida’s Memorial Healthcare System. According to Dang, the response was overwhelming. Photo: Google Maps.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – According to WBF News, a local nail salon owner is setting a great example of how local business, not only here in South Florida, but across the country could do their part and ‘flatten the curve’ during massive shortages of PPE, what hospitals consider ‘personal protective equipment,’ such as masks and gloves.

Recently, Yvette Dang, owner of Venetian Nail Spa in Pembroke Pines, delivered some unexpected goods to Memorial Hospital West, one of about 11 medical facilities run by South Florida’s Memorial Healthcare System.

According to Dang, the response was overwhelming.

“When I went to Hospital Memorial West I pulled up and they thought I had like just one box or one case,” but she had 15 cases, each case having 10 boxes of 100 gloves – 15,000 gloves “They looked at me like oh my God they can’t believe like how much I had and they’re like oh my God thank you so much thank you so much,”

Hospitals across the nation are severely short on health care supplies. During a White House press briefing Tuesday, President Donald Trump said FEMA is distributing more than 8 million N95 respirators, 14 million surgical masks and 2.4 million face shields.

“The federal government is using every resource at its disposal to acquire and distribute critical medical supplies,” the president said.

Although FEMA and the Federal Government are sending millions of items of supplies just as quickly as possible, it is necessary to prioritize those shipments to regions most effected, which leaves some areas more strapped and desperately waiting for needed supplies and equipment.

The idea of Nail Salons and other local businesses, some of which may be temporarily closed with plenty of time to restock, could tremendously help hospitals and other medical facilities during shortages.

Dang isn’t the first to come up with the idea. According to several media reports, Nail salons and spas around the country are donating masks and gloves to hospitals. One Salon in Mobile, Alabama donated 500 surgical face masks and 30,000 gloves to its local hospital. In Seattle, SkinSpirit donated 800 masks, including 160 N95 masks, the most effective. They also donated 10,000 gloves, disinfectant spray and wipes.