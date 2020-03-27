Operation Helping Hands: Broward Sheriff’s Office Partners With Feeding South Florida To Support Local Families During COVID-19 Pandemic

The men and women of Broward Sheriff’s Office understand the difficulty, The closure of nonessential businesses, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic faced by families in dire need of income to feed themselves and their loved ones which is why they have partnered with Feeding South Florida for Operation Helping Hands.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The closure of nonessential businesses, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has proven difficult for family members in dire need of income to feed themselves and their loved ones. The men and women of Broward Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Support Team (NST) understand this difficulty, which is why they have partnered with Feeding South Florida for Operation Helping Hands.

Through this partnership, roughly 600 prepackaged meals will be provided to families within the community. Each package will consist of a wide variety of food products to help ease the burden of COVID-19. As COVID-19 continues, The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Feeding South Florida will continue to support these families on an as needed basis.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Support Team unit has currently identified several senior citizens throughout the districts in need of assistance. Meals will be delivered to these individuals by Broward Sheriff’s Office personnel beginning Thursday, March 26.

It is important we all do our part to help support members of our community. The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Feeding South Florida recognizes this importance and will continue to work together to assist the residents of Broward County.