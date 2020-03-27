BusinessLocalSociety

Operation Helping Hands: Broward Sheriff’s Office Partners With Feeding South Florida To Support Local Families During COVID-19 Pandemic

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

The men and women of Broward Sheriff’s Office understand the difficulty, The closure of nonessential businesses, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic faced by families in dire need of income to feed themselves and their loved ones which is why they have partnered with Feeding South Florida for Operation Helping Hands.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The closure of nonessential businesses, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has proven difficult for family members in dire need of income to feed themselves and their loved ones. The men and women of Broward Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Support Team (NST) understand this difficulty, which is why they have partnered with Feeding South Florida for Operation Helping Hands.

Through this partnership, roughly 600 prepackaged meals will be provided to families within the community. Each package will consist of a wide variety of food products to help ease the burden of COVID-19. As COVID-19 continues, The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Feeding South Florida will continue to support these families on an as needed basis.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Feeding South Florida recognizes this importance and will continue to work together to assist the residents of Broward County. 

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Support Team unit has currently identified several senior citizens throughout the districts in need of assistance. Meals will be delivered to these individuals by Broward Sheriff’s Office personnel beginning Thursday, March 26. 

It is important we all do our part to help support members of our community. The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Feeding South Florida recognizes this importance and will continue to work together to assist the residents of Broward County. 

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

George reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Shortfall Of Comfort Care Signals Undue Suffering For…

Liz Szabo

Brightline Suspends Train Service in South Florida Amid…

Christopher Boyle

Hospital Suppliers Take To The Skies To Combat Dire…

Lauren Weber
1 of 314