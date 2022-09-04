Biden’s Speech Was a Babbling Bash of Donald Trump and MAGA, But The Words Were Purposed For Fearmongering and Fierceness

A well-known tactic of dictators is to personally attack your enemy with emotion-ladened words and phrases. Use the same phrases over and over again while projecting your voice tone and using facial expressions with body language. File photo: P.Werner, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – King Biden’s speech in Philadelphia was purposed with fearmongering rhetoric – that’s what Wanna-Be despots do to rile up the people. The Deep State cabal scripted Biden’s offensive rant to send a malevolent message to conservatives that support Donald Trump.

“Battle for soul of the nation.” The aim was to strike terror so listeners would react with emotion. And there is combat in the heavenly realm between God’s angels and Satan’s demons.

“Threat to democracy.” The objective was to plant the seed that citizens will lose the foundation of freedom if they vote Republican at the polls in November.

Biden said the GOP is “dominated, driven, and intimidated by MAGA Republicans.” He verbalized a target on the backs of conservative politicians.

Czar Biden mentioned “MAGA Republicans” ten times, making further references to “MAGA forces” and “MAGA ideology.”

Is the Biden cabal trying to provoke violence and civil war in order to use Marshall Law and arrest conservatives?

It’s a well-known tactic by dictators. Personally attack your enemy with emotion-ladened words and phrases. Use the same phrases over and over again while projecting your voice tone and using facial expressions with body language.

I read an interesting article at the Grunge website entitled, “How the Most Infamous Dictators in History Fooled Their People.”

Excerpts:

Not everyone has the stuff to be a dictator. Being the sole leader of a totalitarian state takes intelligence, the ability to connive and persuade, and a penchant for violence and terror. The most infamous dictators in history—Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Benito Mussolini, etc.—all had unique characteristics and signature tactics that got them their dark spot in history. So how did they do it? In 1980, Robert Mugabe was democratically elected to be the president of Zimbabwe. When a ruler is elected democratically, it’s usually difficult to imagine the word dictator next to their name just a few years later…In the year 2000, for instance, Mugabe tried to expand his presidential power to absolute power by altering the Zimbabwean constitution. Fidel Castro. This dictator was very adept at dressing up his schemes to make them look better than they were. Before Benito Mussolini became the dictator of fascist Italy, he was a journalist. As such, he had a great understanding of the power of the press and of the written word. Lenin, a proud and fiery individual, placed himself at the top of this movement and employed violent means to keep the state under his control. After he and his followers successfully performed a coup d’état, he began what would become known as The Red Terror, a cruel campaign that called for the total elimination of anyone who stood to oppose him. Stalin: While he made his ability to use terror and violence known, he did understand the value of propaganda. He built a cult of personality, renaming cities after himself and revising textbooks to put himself in their center. He even stuck his name in the national anthem. Kim Jong Il: It’s because the Kim dynasty is able to keep their civilians in awe and worship that they can get away with so many horrors. It’s all about presentation.