Op-Ed: Study Results Show “We Do Not Find Significant Benefits” To The COVID-19 Lockdown

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The American Institute for Economic Research hosted a meeting of top epidemiologists, economists, and journalists, to discuss the global emergency created by the unprecedented use of state compulsion in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. The result is The Great Barrington Declaration, which urges a “Focused Protection” strategy. Dr Sunetra Gupta, Dr Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff, who met in Massachusetts to sign the declaration.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – On October 4, 2020, a document was signed by Martin Kulldorff, a professor of medicine at Harvard University; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor at Stanford University Medical School; and Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University and epidemiologist; and 43 other health professionals. Furthermore, over 13,000 signatures from medical and public health scientists called for an end the lockdown.

In my opinion, 13,046 concerned, caring, and courageous human beings stood up to the pseudo-science of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and his science minions.

Let’s review the Great Barrington Declaration. The following are excerpts:

“As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection… Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health… Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed… The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection… Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume. People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



On October 13, 2020, the Great Barrington Declaration was released. And of course, it faced fierce resistance. Team Biden, Fauci the fabricator, and his lapdog scientists were accusing any alternative COVID-19 information, facts, and knowledge as misinformation or disinformation.

A group of 80 researchers signed a letter via The Lancet (published October 15, 2020) opposing the medical recommendations in the Great Barrington Declaration by retorting, “This is a dangerous fallacy unsupported by scientific evidence. Any pandemic management strategy relying upon immunity from natural infections for COVID-19 is flawed.”

In 2021, Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya told Newsweek that COVID-19 lockdowns are “the single worst public health mistake in the last 100 years.”

Eran Bendavid, Christopher Oh, Jay Bhattacharya, and John Loannidis conducted and analyzed coronavirus case growth in 10 countries in early 2020. The peer reviewed study was published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation on January 5, 2021.

The Study

The research compared cases in England, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and the United States; countries that implemented mandatory lockdown orders and business closures; as well as cases in South Korea and Sweden with less severe, voluntary responses.

The aim of the study was to analyze the effect that less restrictive or more restrictive measures had on changing individual behavior and curbing the transmission of the virus.

The Results

According to the study results, “After subtracting the epidemic and lrNPI effects, we find no clear, significant beneficial effect of mrNPIs on case growth in any country.” In other words, The COVID-19 responses around the world found that mandatory lockdowns did not slow the spread of the virus. “We do not find significant benefits” to lockdowns the study reported.

There you have it folks. God created humans with natural immunity to fight diseases as the first line of defense. And what happened to hospitalized COVID patients prescribed the medication Remdesivir along with a ventilator is another horrific story. (Remdesivir Plays Key Role in COVID-Related Hospital Deaths)

If I wasn’t a peace-loving person, I would suggest that a copy of the study results be shoved up the nostrils of Fauci and the 80 naysayers.

And I want to send deep appreciation to all the brave medical and health professionals that did the right thing and stood up with scientific truth by drafting the Great Barrington Declaration. No doubt this document and the study results will be used if Team Biden, the Centers for Prevention of Disease Control, The World Health Organization, and the United Nations try to force another devastating mandatory lockdown on citizens.