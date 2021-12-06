VIDEO: Bus Driver Beaten, Stomped by Mob Of Chicago Thugs In Saturday Night “Wilding” Attack Union President Says Was Planned On Social Media

A mob of thugs beat down and stomped 49-year-old Chicago bus driver as he was inspecting the bus when he was attacked by the mob. He was hospitalized for his injuries. The entire sickening event was caught on bystander video. Many news outlets are inaccurately describing the brutal attack as merely the work of two individuals, despite video evidence to the contrary.

CHICAGO, IL – A mob of thugs vicariously beat a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus driver during a Saturday night “wilding” that several local news outlets are inaccurately describing as merely being the work of two individuals, despite video evidence to the contrary. Wilding is described as activity by a gang of youths of going on a protracted and violent rampage in a public place, attacking people at random.

According to authorities, at approximately 9 p.m., the 49 year-old bus driver stopped in the 100-block of North Michigan Avenue after hearing a loud noise; when he exited the bus to investigate, he was reportedly pushed and punched by an unknown male and female.

As the driver attempted to defend himself, he was suddenly attacked by a large mob of teens who proceeded to knock him down while kicking and punching him repeatedly; the entire sickening event was caught on bystander video.

On Saturday night, a mob of youths in Chicago beat a public bus driver. The 49-year-old CTA driver was inspecting the bus when he was attacked by the mob. He was hospitalized for his injuries. Attack follows another beating of CTA employee earlier in week.pic.twitter.com/NpMTGUjTZ0 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 5, 2021



The bus driver sustained bruises on his body and face, and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, according to Chicago police; a 15 year-old was arrested in connection with the beat-down.

The entire evening was marked by violence as groups of teens roamed the Chicago streets wilding; at the end of the night, police say 21 juveniles had been arrested, a youth was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, two officers were injured – with one suffering a broken arm – two replica guns were recovered, and nine curfew violations were recorded.

Despite the chaos that evening, Chicago police claimed that they had “sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety.”

However, CTA union president Keith Hill stated that the Saturday night wildings were allegedly planed in advance, and participants displayed little – if any – fear of police or the potential consequences of their illegal actions, which appears to be par for the course in crime-ridden Chicago these days.

“My understanding is this was a flash mob incident where they went on social media and told people to come downtown,” Hill said. “Half of the people that assault drivers aren’t afraid of being arrested. They’re not afraid of the police. Nobody deserves to come to work and get assaulted.”