Ocala Police Get Three Guns Off Street Through Strategic Vehicle Takedown

By Jessica Mcfadyen
OCALA, FL – On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Ocala Police officers were able to get three guns off our streets through intelligence-driven policing. K9 Officer Roos along with Officers Thomas and Wojtas assisted the Intel Unit with a strategic vehicle takedown near 3600 NE 19th Place, Ocala.

According to authorities, the vehicle was occupied by Cevion Jackson, Ke’Shawn Shannon, and Jartavious Braddock. Shannon and Jackson had active warrants out of Marion County, FL. Braddock was on felony probation for possession of a firearm; he again had a firearm in his possession. All three suspects were taken into custody without incident. Upon searching the vehicle, officers recovered the three guns: two of the guns were reported stolen; the other gun’s serial number was scratched off.

Jackson and Braddock were arrested for multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Shannon was arrested for multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by felon or juvenile delinquent.

According to detectives, currently, there is no information that links these criminals to the area’s recent shootings.

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

