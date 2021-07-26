Child Dies In North Lauderdale Crash

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a two-car traffic crash in North Lauderdale where a 12-year-old boy was pronounced deceased and a 10-year-old girl is in critical condition.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – A child is dead following a crash in North Lauderdale on Sunday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a two-car traffic crash in the area of McNab Road and Avon Lane in North Lauderdale.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office’s traffic homicide detectives, the initial investigation reveals that the driver of a 2015 Chrysler 200, heading westbound on McNab Road, was attempting to make a left turn on yellow at Avon Lane. At the same time, a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck was heading eastbound on McNab Road approaching the intersection at Avon Lane. The vehicles collided in a T-bone collision.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported all five individuals involved in the crash to area hospitals. A 12-year-old boy was pronounced deceased and a 10-year-old girl is in critical condition. The traffic homicide investigation into the crash is ongoing.