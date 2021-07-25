Lake Worth Man, 26, Charged With First Degree Murder

According to authorities, Brandon Cowins, 26, of Lake Worth, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail where he is being held with no bond.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – According to authorities, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at approximately 11:18 am, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Urquhart Street, in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies found a vehicle crashed into a residence and an adult male deceased.

Further investigation determined that the deceased, whos name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law, fired several shots in the neighborhood before leaving the area. No one was struck by gunfire. According to detectives, the suspect, Brandon Cowins, 26, of Lake Worth, became extremely upset fearing his family was in danger, got in his vehicle and followed the shooter and after catching up, struck the subject intentionally with his vehicle, then lost control and hit a residence in the 4200 block of Sanders Drive. Cowins was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail where he is being held with no bond.