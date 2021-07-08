Coral Springs Man Charged With Murder Following Road Rage Incident in Tamarac

According to Broward County detectives, Melvin Donald Foster, 52, of Coral Springs was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder. He was transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested a Coral Springs man for murder following a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon in Tamarac. According to authorities, at approximately 9:45 a.m. July 7, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 8400 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac regarding a shooting call. On scene, detectives found the victim, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Melvin Foster, 52, was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra westbound on Commercial Boulevard while the victim was driving a 2018 Ford Mustang in the same direction. At some point, an altercation between the two ensued and Foster produced a firearm and shot into the victim’s vehicle, striking him.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct their investigation. Foster, who remained on scene, was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder. He was transported to the Broward County Main Jail. The investigation continues.