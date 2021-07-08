CrimeLocalSociety

Coral Springs Man Charged With Murder Following Road Rage Incident in Tamarac

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

According to Broward County detectives, Melvin Donald Foster, 52, of Coral Springs was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder. He was transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested a Coral Springs man for murder following a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon in Tamarac. According to authorities, at approximately 9:45 a.m. July 7, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 8400 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac regarding a shooting call. On scene, detectives found the victim, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Melvin Foster, 52, was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra westbound on Commercial Boulevard while the victim was driving a 2018 Ford Mustang in the same direction. At some point, an altercation between the two ensued and Foster produced a firearm and shot into the victim’s vehicle, striking him.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct their investigation. Foster, who remained on scene, was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder. He was transported to the Broward County Main Jail. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Pentagon Considers Making COVID-19 Vaccinations Mandatory If…

Christopher Boyle

Illegal Immigrant Decapitated New Mexico Man and “Played…

Christopher Boyle

Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival, Parks & Recreation…

George McGregor
1 of 1,257