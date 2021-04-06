CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Prosecutor: Man Used ‘Samurai Knife’ To Stab Grandmother 35 Times; Rocks Historic Suburb Of Chicago, Bail Denied Based On “Viciousness” Of Crime

By Rachel Brooks
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Isaiah Jones Cook County sheriff’s office
Isaiah Jones, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder after stabbing his elderly relative multiple times with the blade. Photo: Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

CHICAGO, IL – A man in the greater Bellwood, Chicago, Illinois area fatally stabbed an elderly woman with a “samurai sword” on Thursday, The Chicago Sun-Times reported on April 5. Isaiah Jones, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder after stabbing his elderly relative, Jearlean Willingham, 76, multiple times with the blade. 

Willingham was killed inside her Bellwood home, according to both Fox7 and ABC 7 news. Jones then made away with “envelopes” full of cash as well as a phone. 

Willingham was described by Cook County’s Assistant State Attorney Christina Dracopoulos, as a “step-great-grandmother” of Jones. He spent a large part of his life with her. Jones was staying with Willingham at her residence on the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street. On Thursday, after a Bible study in the home, Jones stabbed Willingham with a samurai-knife “at least 35 times,” wrote The Chicago Sun-Times. Some of the stab wounds pierced her heart and lungs. The Chicago Sun-Times also reported that some of the stab wounds were vicious enough to have “cut through” Willingham’s body. 

Willingham’s remains were discovered by her daughter, said Dracopoulos. Jones fled the scene with Willingham’s phone and bank envelopes of cash. Jones was allegedly captured on a home security camera, identified as wearing distinctive red shoes and carrying a red bag, although his face was not visible in the recording. 

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

The suspect was arrested five hours later. The police found him with disabled pieces of a handgun, a knife, loose currency, and bank envelopes. The envelopes contained $525, stated the Sun-Times. The samurai-knife was not located when Jones’ was apprehended but it was reported that he admitted to killing Willingham and that the blood covering his body was hers. 

Greg LaPapa, Jones’s attorney, argued that his face was not seen on the recording taken from the Willingham family home’s security camera and that his client worked for a Ross store and was trying to get his GED.  Jones was found wearing the same clothing when he was arrested five hours later. He reportedly appeared to be reaching for a gun at the time of his arrest.

The Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz denied Jones’ bail, citing the “viciousness” of his crimes. 

Bellwood is a small, historic suburb of Chicago, Illinois, incorporated in 1900, and is part of the agricultural history of the greater Chicago region. It is approximately 13 miles west of what is considered the main section of Downtown Chicago. The murder of an elderly woman in the proximity of this community had a significant impact on locals contributing to Jones’s bail being denied April 4.

Rachel Brooks

Rachel Brooks is a journalist and reporter providing news and analysis on select topics for The Published Reporter. She is also a correspondent for the Caucasus peninsula news at Republic Underground news service. She previously reported for Tennessee Lookout and Telegraph Local.

Subscribe to Rachel Brooks – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Rachel Brooks (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

DeSantis: “Americans Don’t Believe Corporate Media Anymore…

Christopher Boyle

Shotspotter Alert Leads To Arrest Of Two Convicted Felons…

Joe Mcdermott

Longtime Florida Rabbi Ezagui Hailed “Vaccine Hero” As…

George McGregor
1 of 1,147