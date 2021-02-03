Twitter Bans “My Pillow” Corporate Account After CEO Mike Lindell Uses it to Circumvent Personal Ban; Shouts Accusations Over Newsmax Anchor

Mike Lindell has lost his last pillow fight with Twitter. The social media giant has permanently banned the My Pillow corporate account after Lindell, the CEO of the pillow manufacturer, posted from it as a means of circumventing the permanent banning of his own personal Twitter account last week.

At the time that his personal account was banned, Twitter noted that Lindell had violated their “civic integrity policy” after repeatedly posting completely unproven claims that Donald Trump had actually won the 2020 presidential election and that widespread voter fraud is the only reason Joe Biden is currently in the White House.

In order to get around his personal ban, Lindell commandeered his company’s account, calling out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for “canceling” him and making more baseless claims of election fraud. While the tweets in question are no longer available, Twitter users managed to screen capture them before the account was deactivated.

Why is @TwitterSafety allowing Mike Lindell subvert his permanent suspension?

It's beyond obvious. pic.twitter.com/hg4JmrxMMl — STOP tRumpnado 🌊 (@Trumpnado2016) February 1, 2021

“Mike’s going live on worldview broadcasting network at 1:00 p.m. CT to talk about machine election fraud and what’s going on and what’s going to be coming out!” the first tweet said.

“This was the post @Jack was upset about when he canceled @RealMikeLindell! @Jack I know you were tied into the election fraud! You’re so afraid of being found out! So many are looking forward to you being brought to justice!” the second tweet said.

“Thank you for everyone who was supported my pillow during this time… Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Liddell) out! We are extremely busy and hiring as fast as we can to handle all the shipping! Jack will be found out and put in prison when all is revealed!” the final tweet said, right before the account was banned.

Twitter has confirmed that the MyPillow corporate account was permanently suspended for violating their “ban evasion policy.”

Lindell, apparently shocked upon being informed of the My Pillow Twitter ban during an interview with USA Today, exclaimed that, “I can’t believe they’re doing this to my company. They’re out to destroy me.”

Lindell was later interviewed remotely by conservative news channel Newsmax, but when the hosts asked him about the Twitter ban, Lindell instead immediately launched into a tirade about election fraud aimed at Dominion Voting Systems, a company that sells electronic voting hardware and software that has been accused – without credible evidence – of “flipping” votes cast in the election in favor of Biden.

Newsmax, clearly spooked after already having been threatened with a defamation lawsuit by the voting machine manufacturer – in addition to Dominion’s $1.3 billion suit recently filed against Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for the same thing – immediately had anchor Bob Sellers interrupt Lindell and read a statement on-air that allegations regarding voter fraud have been unable to be verified and that Newsmax accepts the election results.

Newsmax invites Mike Lindell, who advocated for a coup and spews dangerous conspiracy theories, on air. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/6xzSgXlHua — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 2, 2021

Undeterred, Lindell continued to shout his accusations over Sellers, leaving to the Newsmax anchor eventually cutting him off and leaving the studio set.