Detectives Investigating Report of Daytime Rape, Home Invasion In New Smyrna Beach Area; Women Opened Door Slightly, Suspect Barged In

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a report of a sexual battery that is said to have occurred Monday afternoon after a stranger approached a home in the New Smyrna Beach area. According to investigators, the victim, a woman in her 50s, reported that the suspect knocked on her door around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pioneer Trail and Canal Street. When she opened the door slightly, she said the suspect asked her a question, then forced the door open, pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her pets if she didn’t do as he said. He then forced himself on her and punched her during the sexual battery.

The suspect was described as a 45- to 50-year-old white male, about 5’11”, heavyset, with a long gray beard. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black pants, and riding a red bicycle. Detectives are continuing to investigate this case; while no additional details are available at this point the investigation is active. Preliminary information is being released for public awareness and precaution.