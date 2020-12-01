CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Report of Daytime Rape, Home Invasion In New Smyrna Beach Area; Women Opened Door Slightly, Suspect Barged In

By Jessica Mcfadyen
HOME INVASION RAPE
According to investigators, a woman in her 50s reported that the suspect knocked on her door around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pioneer Trail and Canal Street. When she opened the door slightly, the suspect asked her a question, then forced the door open, and forced himself on her during an assault and sexual battery.

According to investigators, the victim, a woman in her 50s, reported that the suspect knocked on her door around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pioneer Trail and Canal Street. When she opened the door slightly, she said the suspect asked her a question, then forced the door open, pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her pets if she didn't do as he said. He then forced himself on her and punched her during the sexual battery.

The suspect was described as a 45- to 50-year-old white male, about 5’11”, heavyset, with a long gray beard. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black pants, and riding a red bicycle. Detectives are continuing to investigate this case; while no additional details are available at this point the investigation is active. Preliminary information is being released for public awareness and precaution.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
