Detectives Seeking Missing Woman, Olga “Mima” Rodriguez, 83, Last Seen Yesterday Near Home in West Palm Beach

Olga “Mima” Rodriguez who is considered by police as a missing and possibly endangered adult, walked away from her residence in the 4800 block of Saratoga Road, West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since. Anyone with information is urged contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the local community to assist them in locating Olga “Mima” Rodriguez who is considered by police as a missing and possibly endangered adult. Olga Rodriguez, 83 years old, who goes by the name Mima, was last seen at 5:00 pm, yesterday July 1, 2020. She walked away from her residence in the 4800 block of Saratoga Road, West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

Mima was last seen wearing a blue top, beige skirt and beige flat shoes. She only speaks Spanish and has been diagnosed with Dementia and is considered to be a missing and possibly endangered adult. Anyone with information on Olga “Mima” Rodriguez whereabouts is urged contact The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.