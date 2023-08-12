Horrific Abuse Uncovers, Parents of the 6-Year-Old Girl Oakley Carlson Had Allegedly Locked Her In a ‘Cell’ and Left Starving

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson were arrested in December 2021 on child abandonment allegations, but last month prosecutors tacked on new charges of exposing their other children to methamphetamine. Their daughter Oakley Carlson remains missing. (Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office)

SEATTLE, WA – Newly released court documents reveal shocking allegations of abuse against Oakley Carlson, a 6-year-old Washington girl who has been missing since February 2021.

Oakley’s younger siblings, ages 4, 8 and 11, claim Oakley was physically abused by their parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson. The children said Oakley was locked in a “cell” under the stairs and starved (image: stairwell).

“Oakley’s sister said their mother told her not to talk about Oakley and claimed she had gone into the woods and been eaten by wolves,” the court files state (court document link).

Oakley was last seen alive in February 2021 at the family’s home in Oakville, WA. Police only learned of her disappearance in December 2021 after the house burned down. Oakley’s parents waited months to report the fire and continued living in the unsafe home (image: burnt home).

The damning allegations span many years. Since 2013, Child Protective Services received 11 complaints about the family involving domestic violence, physical abuse, drug use and medical neglect. 8 of the complaints were investigated.

Oakley’s parents claim she started the house fire by lighting the couch with a lighter. But investigators determined the fire began in the microwave. One sibling said Oakley “was beaten” after starting the fire.

The systemic abuse and lack of concern for Oakley’s welfare by her own parents raise fears she may have died at their hands. The Grays Harbor community continues to hope for her safe return.

Anyone with information on Oakley Carlson is urged to contact local authorities immediately. A $10,000 reward is offered for tips leading to her recovery.