FBI Agents Kill a Utah Man Who Allegedly Threatened President Biden!

One of Robertson’s posts on social media. | Facebook
In a recent, high-stakes incident, FBI agents fatally shot a Utah man, Craig Robertson, who had allegedly made threats against President Joe Biden. The event occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just before President Biden was scheduled to visit the state.

The Threat Against President Biden

According to court documents, Robertson had posted a series of alarming statements and threats against President Biden on his social media platforms. In one such post, he wrote about his plans to dig out his old camouflage suit and “clean the dust off the m24 sniper rifle” in anticipation of the President’s visit to Utah.

Federal Response and Fatal Encounter

In response to these threats, FBI agents were attempting to serve an arrest and search warrant at Robertson’s Provo residence. The encounter led to the fatal shooting of Robertson around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigation and Charges

FILE - US President Joe Biden speaks on how "Bidenomics" is helping clean energy and manufacturing, at Arcosa Wind Towers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 9, 2023. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Court records indicate that Robertson was charged under seal Tuesday with three felony counts, including making threats against the president. In addition to threats against President Biden, Robertson had also made menacing statements against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The Aftermath

The incident is currently under review by the FBI, with no further details immediately released about the shooting. The incident underscores the extreme lengths law enforcement agencies must go to ensure the safety of public officials and highlights the ongoing threat posed by domestic extremism.

