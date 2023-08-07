Renowned Opera Singer David Daniels and Husband Plead Guilty to Sexual Assault

Source: Washtenaw County Jail

In a shocking turn of events, renowned opera singer David Daniels, 57, and his husband Scott Walters, 40, entered a guilty plea to charges of sexually assaulting a Houston university student. The pair were sentenced to eight years probation and are now required to register as sex offenders.

The charges stem from a 2018 criminal complaint filed by Samuel Schultz, who alleged the couple assaulted him in 2010 while he was a graduate student at Rice University. Schultz met Daniels and Walters at a reception for the Houston Grand Opera.

A Scandal Unfolds

Schultz, who has publicly identified himself to encourage others to report sexual assault, claimed he was invited to their apartment and given a drink that caused him to lose consciousness. When he awoke, he was alone and unclothed.

Daniels, a countertenor formerly employed as a professor at the University of Michigan, was also removed from San Francisco Opera’s production of Handel’s “Orlando” following allegations of sexual assault by a university student in 2018.

Daniels on stage in Houston Grand Opera’s Julius Caesar production in 2003.

Legal Consequences

Daniels and Walters entered their pleas after a jury was assembled for the trial on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. They pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony, sexual assault of an adult.

The Silent Plight

The case has shed light on the silent plight of sexual assault victims in the performing arts, sparking conversations about the need for more excellent safety and transparency in the industry.

Looking Ahead

As Daniels and Walters face the legal repercussions of their actions, the opera community continues to grapple with the impact of this scandal. The hope remains that this case serves as a catalyst for meaningful change within the industry.