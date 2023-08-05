Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Taken Behind Bars In a 3 Years Sentence, Under Corruption Cases

In a startling development, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been arrested following a court order that sentenced him to three years in jail on the charges of corruption. The news broke out on August 5, 2023, shaking the political landscape of the nation.

Imran Khan’s Arrest and Sentencing

Khan, a prominent figure in Pakistan’s politics, was apprehended by police in the aftermath of the court’s decision. The district court indicted Khan following an affidavit that accused him of falsifying facts. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claimed in a statement that the court did not allow them sufficient time to present their witnesses or arguments. The party’s spokesperson further alleged that the judge reached his decision hastily, thus preventing Khan from contesting the upcoming elections.

An appeal against the verdict has already been lodged in the Supreme Court. However, according to legal experts, this verdict from Islamabad High Court will prevent Khan from participating in the November elections, removing a significant challenge for current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s re-election.

The Fallout

In response to Khan’s arrest, his supporters have taken to the streets, expressing their dissent against the court’s decision. Despite this, Reuters reported that the calls for protest from Khan and his party received a muted response.

A Controversial Tenure

Pakistani forces take security measures at the entry point to the city as the motorcade of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad following Khan arrest at his residence in the eastern city in Lahore on August 5, 2023, in Islamabad, Pakistan. 23. (Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Imran Khan, a former cricket player of international fame, won a seat in Pakistan’s parliament in 2002 and became the prime minister in 2018. However, his tenure was marked by controversy, culminating in a no-confidence vote in 2022, the first such instance in Pakistan’s history.

Government officials previously alleged that Khan and his wife had received land worth millions of dollars as bribes. In addition to this, Khan was accused of selling gifts that he received during his tenure as the prime minister for personal profit.

Khan’s Response to the Allegations

In a pre-recorded statement released after the verdict, Khan made an appeal to his supporters. “Don’t sit silently at home. I am struggling for you, the country and your children’s future,” he said.

Khan’s arrest follows a full investigation and proper legal proceedings in a trial court, ensuring transparency in the process. However, Khan alleges that the accusations against him surfaced after a fallout with the country’s military command.

As the events unfold, citizens, political analysts, and international observers await the outcome of Khan’s appeal and the impact of this development on Pakistan’s political landscape.