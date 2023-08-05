Costa Rican Soccer Player Killed While Flaunting Swimming Skills In a River Full of Crocodiles

The crocodile remained in the water as it held Ortiz’s body in its grip. (Photo: Facebook/Luke Kane)

In a heart-wrenching incident, Jesus Lopez Ortiz, a 29-year-old soccer player from Costa Rica, was killed in a crocodile attack while trying to cool off in a river. The news of this shocking incident has sent waves of sorrow across the sporting community.

Horrific Crocodile Encounter

Ortiz, affectionately known as Chucho, was swimming in a river when he was attacked by a crocodile. Eyewitnesses captured the terrifying moment on video, showing the crocodile swimming with Ortiz in its mouth. Amid the horror-stricken onlookers, locals made a valiant effort to save Ortiz by shooting at the crocodile, a protected species in Costa Rica.

The crocodile swims under a bridge, dragging the body of Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, as people watch in horror. (Jam Press)

Unfortunately, the crocodile dragged Ortiz underwater before the rescue attempt could succeed. It remains unclear if Ortiz died due to injuries from the attack or drowning.

Mourning a Fallen Athlete

Ortiz was a well-respected member of Deportivo Rio Cañas, a local amateur soccer team. Following the tragic incident, the team issued a heartfelt statement on Facebook, expressing their grief and solidarity with Ortiz’s family.

The team has requested individuals to refrain from uploading video footage of the incident and asked those who have done so to take it down, out of respect for Ortiz’s family. His death has left a significant void in the team and the local sporting community.

Remembering Jesus Lopez Ortiz

Ortiz is survived by his wife and two children, aged 8 and 3. His team remembered him not just as a coach and football player, but also as a family man. They wrote, “You will always live in our hearts Chucho, fly high friend.”

His funeral procession saw thousands of people flooding the streets, manifesting the profound impact he had on his community.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable dangers that wildlife can pose, even in everyday activities. Our thoughts are with Ortiz’s family during this difficult time.