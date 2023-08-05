Local

Costa Rican Soccer Player Killed While Flaunting Swimming Skills In a River Full of Crocodiles

By The Published Reporter Staff Share with new partner:   Share
2,660
The crocodile remained in the water as it held Ortiz’s body in its grip. (Photo: Facebook/Luke Kane)
The crocodile remained in the water as it held Ortiz’s body in its grip. (Photo: Facebook/Luke Kane)

In a heart-wrenching incident, Jesus Lopez Ortiz, a 29-year-old soccer player from Costa Rica, was killed in a crocodile attack while trying to cool off in a river. The news of this shocking incident has sent waves of sorrow across the sporting community.

Horrific Crocodile Encounter

Ortiz, affectionately known as Chucho, was swimming in a river when he was attacked by a crocodile. Eyewitnesses captured the terrifying moment on video, showing the crocodile swimming with Ortiz in its mouth. Amid the horror-stricken onlookers, locals made a valiant effort to save Ortiz by shooting at the crocodile, a protected species in Costa Rica.

The crocodile swims under a bridge, dragging the body of Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, as people watch in horror. (Jam Press)
The crocodile swims under a bridge, dragging the body of Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, as people watch in horror. (Jam Press)

Unfortunately, the crocodile dragged Ortiz underwater before the rescue attempt could succeed. It remains unclear if Ortiz died due to injuries from the attack or drowning.

Mourning a Fallen Athlete

Ortiz was a well-respected member of Deportivo Rio Cañas, a local amateur soccer team. Following the tragic incident, the team issued a heartfelt statement on Facebook, expressing their grief and solidarity with Ortiz’s family.

The team has requested individuals to refrain from uploading video footage of the incident and asked those who have done so to take it down, out of respect for Ortiz’s family. His death has left a significant void in the team and the local sporting community.

Remembering Jesus Lopez Ortiz

Ortiz is survived by his wife and two children, aged 8 and 3. His team remembered him not just as a coach and football player, but also as a family man. They wrote, “You will always live in our hearts Chucho, fly high friend.”

His funeral procession saw thousands of people flooding the streets, manifesting the profound impact he had on his community.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable dangers that wildlife can pose, even in everyday activities. Our thoughts are with Ortiz’s family during this difficult time.

The Published Reporter Staff

The Published Reporter is dedicated to provide the most reliable and trustworthy news to all our readers.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to The Published Reporter Staff (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author