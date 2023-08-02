Man Charged in Treat Williams’ Tragic Motorcycle Accident Death

By Good Morning America

Actor Treat Williams, beloved for his roles in films like Hair and Everwood, died tragically at the age of 71 in June after a motorcycle accident in Vermont. The driver involved in the crash has now been charged with a grossly negligent operation that caused the death.

On June 12th, Treat Williams was riding his motorcycle in Dorset, Vermont when 35-year-old Ryan Koss crashed his SUV into Williams’ bike around 5 PM. Williams was taken to Albany Medical Center in New York where he healed from his traumatic injuries.

The medical examiner said that Williams died from severe trauma and blood loss due to the motorcycle accident. His devastated family released a statement saying they were “shocked and greatly bereaved” by the sudden loss.

Via People

After an investigation by the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s office, Vermont State Police contacted Ryan Koss on August 30th, 2022. Koss voluntarily surrendered himself to police, where he was charged with grossly negligent operation resulting in death.

Koss was released after being processed and is scheduled for arraignment on September 25th in Vermont Superior Court. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage said in a statement:

“Vermont is one of the few states in the country that does not have a negligent operation with death statute, and as prosecutors, we are required to review the facts and charge only crimes for which probable cause exists.”

71-year-old Williams was a veteran actor with over 40 years in the entertainment industry. He was beloved for his starring roles in films like Hair, Prince of the City, Once Upon a Time in America, and The Late Shift.

Younger audiences will remember Williams fondly as Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown on the hit TV series Everwood from 2002-2006. He earned two SAG award nominations for the role.

Co-stars and friends paid tribute on social media to the late actor’s kindness and talent:

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him,” said Williams’ family in a heartfelt statement.

The tragic accident that caused Treat Williams’ untimely passing has shaken fans worldwide. While the misdemeanor charge may seem light to some, the Bennington County DA says they are limited by Vermont law in cases like this.

Williams leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances on both the big and small screen. He will be always missed and loved by all of us. May his soul rest in peace!