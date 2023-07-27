Ron DeSantis Considers Nominating Democrat RFK Jr. for FDA or CDC Leadership, Hesitant For The VP Position

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would consider choosing Democrat Robert Kennedy, Jr. to lead the CDC or FDA – but not to run as his vice president. (Getty Images)

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has suggested that he might nominate Democratic White House hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead key health institutions if he’s elected as president.

DeSantis’s Surprising Nomination Consideration

In a surprising turn of events, Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he would consider Democrat Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for the top posts at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) if he’s elected to the presidency.

During an interview with OutKick’s Clay Travis, DeSantis shared his thoughts about potentially nominating RFK Jr., despite their political differences. The Florida governor was hesitant to consider Kennedy as a vice presidential candidate, given their conflicting stances on a number of issues. However, DeSantis saw potential in the Democrat’s ability to head the FDA or CDC.

New Wall Street Journal Poll Shows Ron DeSantis As Favorite For 2024 GOP Presidential Nomination

DeSantis Aligns with RFK Jr. on Health Bureaucracy Issues

Despite their political differences, DeSantis found common ground with Kennedy on matters concerning health bureaucracies. DeSantis said, “Here’s the issue, I’m aligned with him on Fauci and the corruption and the health bureaucracies 100%, and I think he’d probably said or done some other things that I agree with too, but at the end of the day, he’s more liberal on some.”

Kennedy, a vocal critic of the Trump and Biden administrations, has been known for his scepticism towards COVID-19 vaccines. His stance on this issue is one of the reasons why DeSantis is considering him for a leadership role in key health institutions.

Mixed Reactions to DeSantis’s Statement

DeSantis’s statement has garnered mixed reactions. While some appreciated the governor’s willingness to consider a Democrat for a key role, others, like former Vice President Mike Pence, criticized the idea. Pence took to X, the new social media platform by Elon Musk, to express his disapproval, saying he would only consider pro-life Americans for such positions.

Kennedy’s Controversial Statements

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic presidential candidate, has courted controversy with his statements about the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, in a congressional hearing about the “Weaponization of the Federal Government,” Kennedy suggested that COVID-19 could have been “ethnically targeted” to “attack Caucasians and Black people,” while Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese are “are most immune.”

Despite the controversies surrounding him, Kennedy has remained firm in his beliefs, asserting that he is not anti-vaccine and has never uttered racist or antisemitic phrases.

DeSantis’s Presidential Campaign

Meanwhile, DeSantis’s presidential campaign has faced its own challenges. The campaign recently announced its second round of layoffs, cutting 38 staffers to “streamline operations.” Despite these setbacks, DeSantis continues to remain in the race, with the nomination of RFK Jr. adding a new twist to his campaign.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Lays Off Dozen Staffers Amid Campaign Budget Shakes Up

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Rep. Zach Nunn’s “Operation Top Nunn: Salute to Our Troops” fundraiser on July 15, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This unexpected development has certainly added a layer of complexity to the upcoming presidential election, drawing attention to both DeSantis and RFK Jr. As the race continues, all eyes will be on these two figures and the potential implications of this surprising consideration.