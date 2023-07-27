Facebook’s Freedom Breach: Jim Jordan Unveils Evidence of White House and Biden Administration’s Influence

Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, shared what he calls “smoking-gun documents” proving Facebook censored Americans on behalf of the White House. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, published “smoking-gun documents” indicating Facebook banned Americans on behalf of the Biden administration in a lengthy social media conversation on Thursday.

“THE FACEBOOK FILES, PART 1: SMOKING-GUN DOCS PROVE FACEBOOK CENSORED AMERICANS BECAUSE OF BIDEN WHITE HOUSE PRESSURE,” Jordan wrote in all caps before diving into the lengthy thread reminiscent of the so-called “Twitter Files” used earlier this year to reveal once-internal documents given to journalists after Elon Musk bought the social media platform.

“Never-before-released internal documents subpoenaed by the Judiciary Committee PROVE that Facebook and Instagram censored posts and changed their content moderation policies because of unconstitutional pressure from the Biden White House,” Jordan said on X, now known as Twitter.

“During the first half of 2021, social media companies like Facebook faced tremendous pressure from the Biden White House—both publicly and privately—to crack down on alleged’misinformation,'” he added. “In April 2021, a Facebook employee sent an email to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, writing, ‘We are facing continued pressure from external stakeholders, including the [Biden] White House,’ requesting that posts be removed.”

Jordan then stated that a Facebook executive contacted his team in April 2021 that a Biden administration senior adviser was “outraged” because Facebook did not delete a specific post. According to Jordan, the post was a meme of actor Leonardo DiCaprio pointing to a TV with the message, “10 years from now you will be watching TV and hear… Have you or a loved one received the COVID vaccine? You could be entitled to…”

