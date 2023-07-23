Crime

Texas Deputy Sheriff Fatally Shot and Killed in Line of Duty, Suspect Arrested

By The Published Reporter Staff Share with new partner:   Share
313
texas
Photo Source: Latimes.com

A deputy sheriff in Texas was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday evening while responding to a report of a domestic fight, authorities confirmed.

According to the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy David Bosecker responded at 9 p.m. to a residence on Highway 183 between Cisco and Rising Star. Bosecker was the first to arrive and was immediately attacked by the suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was struck and killed.

Deputy David Bosecker was killed Friday while responding to a domestic fight at a home in Eastland County, Texas, authorities said. (Eastland County Sheriffs Office)
Deputy David Bosecker was killed Friday while responding to a domestic fight at a home in Eastland County, Texas, authorities said. (Eastland County Sheriffs Office) / Photo Source: Fox News

Before anyone else was hurt, other responding officers caught the suspect.

The suspect, who was not identified in the sheriff’s news statement, was arrested and charged with murder.

The Texas Rangers are looking into the event. There were no further facts about the shooting available at the time.

On social media, several Texas law enforcement agencies conveyed their sympathies to Bosecker’s family and friends.

Bosecker, a master peace officer, had been in law enforcement for almost 21 years, according to Eastland County Today. Before joining the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, he worked as a constable in Wise County.

According to the publication, he then worked as a game warden for Texas Parks & Wildlife and as an officer for the Comanche Police Department. He also worked part-time with the Cisco Police Department as a maritime enforcement officer.

The Published Reporter Staff

The Published Reporter is dedicated to provide the most reliable and trustworthy news to all our readers.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to The Published Reporter Staff (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author