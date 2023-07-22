Shakira Found Guilty of Tax Fraud in Spain; Gerard Piqué Reacts

By NPR

The Legal Battle of a Global Star

Barcelona, July 20, 2023 – In a stunning turn of events, international music sensation Shakira, known for her hit “Hips Don’t Lie,” faced a harsh reality today as she was pronounced guilty of tax fraud by a Spanish court. The 46-year-old Colombian-born superstar has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Spanish authorities over alleged tax evasion between 2012 and 2014, leading to a gripping legal battle that has captivated the world.

The Accusation and Courtroom Drama

The prosecution accused Shakira of falsely listing her official residence in the Bahamas during the mentioned period while spending most of her time in Spain. The alleged tax evasion resulted in a staggering tax liability of nearly €14.5 million ($17 million) in Spain. Despite putting forth evidence in her defense, the court ultimately ruled in favor of the prosecution, delivering a shocking verdict that left fans and followers in disbelief.

Shakira’s Defense and Unwavering Support

Through her legal representatives, Shakira expressed her disappointment with the verdict and reiterated her commitment to fulfilling her tax obligations in good faith. Her legal team announced their intention to appeal the decision, vowing to fight for justice.

A Solid Front: Gerard Piqué Stands by His Wife

By Entertainment Tonight

Throughout the legal turmoil, Shakira’s husband, Gerard Piqué, the esteemed FC Barcelona and Spanish national team defender, displayed unwavering support for his wife. Taking to Instagram, Piqué posted a heartfelt message, affirming his belief in their ability to overcome this obstacle together. The couple’s united front garnered an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities worldwide, as the hashtag #StandWithShakira trended on social media platforms.

Tax Compliance in the Spotlight

Shakira’s case has ignited discussions on tax compliance among high-earning celebrities, sparking calls for stricter regulations to prevent tax evasion among the wealthy and famous. Experts emphasize the need for a comprehensive review of tax laws and enforcement to ensure fairness for all taxpayers.

The Impact on Shakira’s Reputation

The guilty verdict undoubtedly leaves a dent in Shakira’s otherwise illustrious reputation. While the legal battle continues, the immense support from her fan base serves as a testament to her global appeal and the loyalty of her followers.

The Broader Conversation on Tax Fairness

Beyond the world of entertainment, Shakira’s case prompts broader conversations on tax fairness and financial transparency. As the world awaits further developments in the appeal process, the impact of this decision on the entertainment industry and tax regulations remains a topic of interest.

Lessons Learned and Future Implications

As the legal saga unfolds, Shakira’s case serves as a cautionary tale for celebrities and public figures worldwide. It underscores the importance of financial accountability and tax compliance, highlighting that no one, regardless of fame or wealth, is above the law.



The shocking verdict in Shakira’s tax fraud case has sent shockwaves through the world of pop music and beyond. As the legal battle continues and the appeal process unfolds, the impact of this decision on tax regulations and financial transparency remains a matter of intense interest. Shakira’s steadfast determination to fight for justice and the unwavering support from her husband, Gerard Piqué, demonstrate the strength of their bond amid challenging times. Ultimately, this case serves as a stark reminder that tax compliance is a civic duty, and all individuals, regardless of their celebrity status, must adhere to the law.