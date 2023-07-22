Couple In Florida Arrested Under The Charge Of Human Trafficking After Forcing Women Into Prostitution And Earning Over $300,000 From It

Joselito Martinez and Tanya Wurster

A couple in Marion County, Florida, was arrested and charged under human trafficking after reports came out that they had allegedly held three women bonded and given them housing but forced them into prostitution activities.

Both individuals, Joselito Martinez and Tanya Wurster are charged with the human trafficking of three women between the years 2019 and 2021 at various locations throughout Central Florida, the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation said in a press release, according to Fox 35.

After bonding the women got out of jail and provided them with a place to reside, the women were allegedly compelled to engage in “commercial sex acts with customers,” which enabled the couple to earn more than $300,000 from the victims over the course of two years.

Investigators believe Martinez used “narcotics, threats of violence, and humiliating acts such as shaving the victim’s head to control the victim.” According to deputies, he allegedly compelled two ladies to get tattoos in order to mark them as his property.

Martinez and Wurster’s child was also present in the residence where the alleged act of prostitution took place.

Investigators believe there are more victims because Martinez and Wurster were always seeking fresh victims.

Martinez and Wurster were arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail.