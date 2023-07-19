U.S. NewsSociety

Marc Tessier Lavigne, Stanford University President To Quit After Review Found Flaws In His Research

Stanford University Main Campus
President of Stanford University, One of the most prestigious schools in the U.S. announced on Wednesday his plans to resign from his position after the independent review, which was ordered by the board of trustees found flaws in his research as a reputed neuroscientist.

President, Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a letter to the university community that he would step down effective as of Aug. 31 from the position of the president of Stanford, located in Palo Alto, California, but would remain on the faculty.

The independent review found areas where he should have “done better” they quoted. Which was accepted by Tessier-Lavigne, later he wrote a letter expressing the reason behind his resignation as it could “lead to debate about my ability to lead the University into the new academic year.”

This flaw came into the spotlight when allegations were made of fraudulent research on appears he co-authored and came across PubPeer, a popular crowd-sourced platform among scientists to raise concerns about the scholarship.

As a result of the independent review, Tessier-Lavigne said he was going to retract three papers and correct another two.

The board of trustees named Richard Saller, a professor in Stanford’s Department of Classics, as interim president beginning Sept. 1.

