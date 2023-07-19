Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Allies Press For a Campaign Shake Up

Republican presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, joined by his wife Casey and their children, greets residents at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2023, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. DeSantis is trying to make up ground on former President Donald Trump, who is currently the clear Republican front-runner. ANDREW LICHTENSTEIN/CORBIS/GETTY IMAGES and Rolling Stone

Criticism Mounts Against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Campaign Manager Due to Funding Shortage. Generra Peck, DeSantis’ top aide, is “hanging by a thread,” said a DeSantis donor who is close to the campaign.

Many allies have notified DeSantis, to consider firing Campaign Manager Generra Peck, or “layering’ her to a less public demotion in which she would have to report to a new senior authority. According to DeSantis Allies, It is clear that the campaign is struggling. A DeSantis money-bundler said. “It is the chatter among donors, and it extends beyond the first rung of the bundler class. Money people are losing confidence quickly, A DeSantis Fund Manager, said “It’s time for that kind of change. It’s time for a shake-up at the top.”

The idea that DeSantis needs a shake-up is widely held among Republicans, according to conversations NBC News had with roughly a dozen strategists and donors, both affiliated with the campaign and not. But a DeSantis-aligned Republican directly familiar with the governor and his wife’s thinking predicted that Peck will stick around — at least for now.

“Governor DeSantis and Casey very much support her. I wouldn’t say it’s never going to happen, but right now her job is safe,” the DeSantis ally said.

Campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo responded to a request for comment about Peck’s status and DeSantis’ level of confidence in her by criticizing the media.

“The media has tried to destroy Ron DeSantis’ campaign since day one because they are scared to death he will beat Joe Biden,” Romeo wrote. “The governor has never cowed to false media narratives and he isn’t about to start now. We won’t be deterred and are going to win the nomination.”

In our earlier news, we covered Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Lays Off Dozen Staffers Amid Campaign Budget Shakes Up, about the campaign.