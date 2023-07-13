Secret Service Finishes The Investigation For The Cocaine Found At The White House, With No Culprits

The White House | Photo Source: Whitehouse.gov

WASHINGTON − The Secret Service has concluded their investigation over the cocaine found at the White House, but the officials couldn’t find who was responsible for this and had no suspects.

“At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence,” the Secret Service said in a statement Thursday.

The cocaine was found in the West Wing lobby, and the secret service reviewed several surveillance footage and visitor logs and detail of hundreds of individuals. During the investigation, no DNA or fingerprints were found on the bag of cocaine due to which no leads or suspects were found.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” Secret Service officials said in the summary.

The cocaine was found on 2nd July, While resident Joe Biden was away from the White House at the Camp David presidential retreat.

The Secret Service said an agent found the cocaine within a storage box where White House visitors drop their cell phones inside the West Wing lobby, which serves as a reception room for visitors of White House personnel.