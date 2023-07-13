CryptoEconomy

Ripple (XRP) is not a Security, US Federal Judge Rules

By Lakshay Jain Share with new partner:   Share
259
Ripple XRP

On July 13 2023, Federal District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that Ripple (XRP), is not a security.

The case between SEC and Ripple, has one of the long-awaited cases in the crypto space and community, while Ripple Labs has been at odds with the SEC since December 2020, as the commission alleged that Ripple CEO Bradley Garlinghouse and Chairman Christian Larsen, raised over $1.3 Billion in an illegal offering using XRP.

Judge Torres concluded that $728 million worth of Ripple’s institutional sales did indeed constitute such sales. However, she ruled that programmatic sales to the public and XRP distributions to Ripple Labs employees were not unregistered securities sales.

Crypto.News has shared a detailed report of the court proceeding and how Judge Torres reached the decision, using the three-pronged Howey test.

Since the decision came out, the XRP token has been on a crazy upward trend. Growing at a pace of 72.54% in the past 24 hours.

Ripple (XRP) has been rising at a rate of 72% in the past 24 hours
Data From CoinMarketCap

The lawsuit and its subsequent ruling come when the SEC is increasingly scrutinizing the crypto industry, with actions against firms such as Kraken, Nexo, and BlockFi.

Lakshay Jain

Lakshay Jain is a young entrepreneur, and is the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Mascan, A holding company specialising in Digital media assets and Mevrex, A full-scale marketing agency with operation in 30 countries.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Lakshay Jain (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author