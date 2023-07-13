PoliticsWorld

President Joe Biden States, He is ‘Serious’ about Prisoner Swap for WSJ Reporter Detained in Russia

Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained in Russia under allegations of him being US spy | Photo Source: WSJ
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained in Russia for over 100 days under espionage charges, Which both the reporter and his employer have denied the allegations over it.

While on Thursday, President Joe Biden said he’s willing to pursue a prisoner exchange to free Evan Gershkovich, stating “I’m serious about a prisoner exchange,” during a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, where he was wrapping up a five-day trip to Europe.

“I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter,” he said.

WSJ Reporter, Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia’s fourth largest city – Yekaterinburg, which is about 1035 Miles of Moscow. Russians have accused he was spying on behalf of the U.S. government to share critical information back.

The U.S. government has rejected the claim of the Russian government and stated it as a wrongful detention.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed last week that there have been discussions about a possible prisoner swap, but stressed that so far those talks haven’t resulted in a clear pathway to Gershkovich’s freedom.

