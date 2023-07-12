CrimeLocal

Ex-Miami Law Officer, Anthony Faustin Faces 20 Years in Prison Under PPP Fraud Charges

Anthony Faustin
Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

Strikes again, Another Miami law enforcement officer has been accused of illegally taking cash benefits from one of the federal government’s pandemic relief programs.

28-year-old former detention officer of Miami’s Krome North Service Processing Center, Anthony Faustin was charged by Miami federal grand jury. Under the conspiracy of wire and bank fraud, and Identity theft crimes for allegedly submitting fraudulent/fake Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications on behalf of half a dozen people as COVID-19 spread across the globe back in 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Anthony Faustin tailored the applications to make the applicants appear eligible for pandemic relief by misrepresenting them as sole proprietors, lying about their prior income, or both.

“Lenders disbursed over $100,000 to bank accounts controlled by the individuals, who would then withdraw the money and gave Faustin his cut,” reads a press release from the department.

