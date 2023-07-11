Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s Cold War Continues, Elon Proposes “A D**K Measuring Competition” While Twitter vs Threads Continues

© The Published Reporter

The cold war between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is the new buzz on social media. After the launch of Threads, The new twitter competitor app launched by Instagram. Elon musk is on a complete bash against Mark and Meta on his platform. But it didn’t stop there, From the rumours of the cage match and other allegations, Elon Musk took matters to a funnier and different way by proposing a “I propose a literal dick measuring contest”.

I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Since then the meme pages have got new content for their pages. While we await how this social media war between Twitter and Threads goes, Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Threads has reached “100 Million Users” which is the fastest-growing social media platform, or I would say any internet platform. To bring the full picture here’s a image illustration on how much time it took for popular Internet platforms to reach their 100 Million user base.

Photo Source: Spiceworks.com

The Threads app has been seeing historic growth in its user base, for which a good part goes to Instagram’s already established user base which directly was promoted towards Threads. Although the numbers are worth comparing to Twitter, last November Twitter had around 260 million monetizable daily active users, per a tweet from owner Elon Musk at the time. More recently, The Wall Street Journal reports it’s been telling advertisers that it has around 535 million monetizable monthly active users. But external data suggests Twitter’s traffic has been on a downward trend in recent months, with CloudFlare CEO Matthew Prince posting to say traffic is “tanking.”

