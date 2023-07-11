Charles Manson Follower, Leslie Van Houten Released From Prison After 53 Years On Parole!

Photo Source: AP

Leslie Van Houten, the convict of two killings who followed Charles Manson and his cult, was released on parole Tuesday, according to the officials.

Houten currently aged 73, has spent over five decades in prison. Her release comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had previously blocked the parole efforts, on Friday stated that he would not challenge Houten’s release in the state Supreme Court.

An appeal proposed in the court ruled in May that Leslie Houten would be eligible for parole, opposite to the decision of Gov. Gavin Newsom to reject parole.

Leslie Van Houten was initially sentenced to death on 10th August 1969 for the murders of Leno and Rosemary La Bianca. “The original conviction and death sentence were reversed on appeal and she was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole,” according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

In 1969, Manson and fellow cult member Charles “Tex” Watson went inside the couple’s home and tied them up.

The original incident took place in 1969, Where the ‘Mason Family’ cult that was run by Charles Manson, who ordered fellow cult member Tex Watson, to tie the couple in their home. Manson then told Van Houten and another person to go inside and follow Waston’s direction, according to the court records. Watson told them to kill Rosemary LaBianca, and Watson killed Leno LaBianca.

Just the previous day before the incident, Watson and other cult members — not Van Houten — killed actress Sharon Tate and others in her home. Van Houten is the second of six Manson cult followers convicted of murder and initially sentenced to death to be paroled.

