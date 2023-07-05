Instagram Launches Threads App as a Direct Competition to Twitter

Photo Source: Meta

In a move aimed at expanding its dominance in the social media landscape, Instagram, owned by Facebook (Meta Inc.), has launched a new app called Threads. This app is designed to directly compete with the popular microblogging platform Twitter, offering users a new way to engage in real-time conversations and updates.

Threads: A Twitter Alternative for Real-Time Conversations

Instagram’s Threads app aims to provide a platform for users to share their thoughts, updates, and experiences with their followers in a more immediate and spontaneous manner. It is a direct response to the popularity of Twitter, which has become known for its real-time conversations and ability to follow and engage with trending topics.

Unlike Instagram’s main app, Threads focuses primarily on communication and aims to create a space where users can engage in ongoing conversations with their followers. This new standalone app is seen as a strategic move to encourage users to spend more time within the Instagram ecosystem and compete directly with Twitter’s appeal.

Instagram’s CEO Optimistic About Threads

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, acknowledges that Twitter’s “volatility” and “unpredictability” under Musk have created an opportunity for Instagram to compete. During an interview, Mosseri explicitly states that Threads is specifically designed for “public conversations,” drawing a parallel to how Twitter executives have defined the purpose of their platform over the years.

Mosseri recognizes Twitter as the pioneer in this space, stating, “Obviously, Twitter pioneered the space.” He also acknowledges that there are already several strong options available for public conversations. However, considering the circumstances and current events, Instagram saw an opening to develop something that is both inclusive and beneficial for the existing Instagram community.

“We thought there was an opportunity to build something that was open and something that was good for the community that was already using Instagram,” explains Mosseri, highlighting Instagram’s intention to provide a platform that embraces openness and serves the needs of its diverse user base.

Threads App Features and Functionality

Threads offer a range of features to encourage real-time conversations and engagement among users. Some of the notable features include:

Status Updates: Users can share their current status, thoughts, or activities with their followers in real-time, allowing for immediate feedback and interaction. Close Friends: Threads prioritizes updates from users’ close friends, allowing them to easily keep track of the conversations that matter most to them. Automatic Sharing: The app also offers automatic sharing options that allow users to instantly share their location, battery life, and other contextually relevant information. Customizable Privacy Settings: Users have the ability to customize their privacy settings and choose who can see their updates and engage in conversations with them.

Photo Source: In App, Threads

Backlash Due To Privacy Related Concerns

Jack Dorsey, Founder of Twitter shared a tweet regarding what information the new Instagram-owned app ‘Thread’ collects to which Elon Musk replied “Yeah”

In Conclusion

Instagram’s Threads app represents a strategic move by the social media giant to directly compete with Twitter’s dominance in the real-time conversation space. By offering users a dedicated platform for engaging in ongoing conversations and updates, Instagram aims to keep users within its ecosystem and provide