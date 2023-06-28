Transgender Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, 64, was born a biological male, but transitioned to female in 2011. Photo: Biden-Harris Transition Team.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Richard Levine is a mentally unstable biological male proclaiming to be a female. He’s the queen of trans child indoctrination in the DC swamp. He’s the chief predatory pusher of dangerous hormone drugs and mutilation of healthy breasts and genitals for minors. He’s a perverted puppet of the Deep State cabal – a sly wolf in female clothing.

“If you can destroy a person’s identity, they are your slave. If you don’t even know what gender you are, how much control do you have over your identity. How much do you understand yourself? You are putty in the hands of the revolutionaries.” –Trevor Loudon

“Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Rachel Levine promised that medically changing kids’ genders will soon be normalized,” reports Fox News.

Surgery to transplant human organs is medically necessary. Surgery to remove cancer is medically necessary. Surgery to repair broken bones is medically necessary.

Surgery to slice and dice healthy organs of minors is NOT medically necessary.

Tune into The Story Box podcast on YouTube as Jay Fantom gives us the scoop on unscientific gender ideology and the denial of biology.

Levine claimed the transitioning of a male to a female or a female to a male is “medically necessary” at Joe Biden’s Department of Education (DOE) conference, says Fantom.

“I’ll have you know that there is no such thing as gender affirming care when it involves the

butchery and the mutilation of innocent-minded kids…so when I see people like Levine say that this is a superpower, no I say, this is super demonic…it’s depravity,” Fantom declares.

Well-said. Kudos to Fantom for speaking up to protect our most innocent citizens.

Levine praised the “gender-affirming care” at the Pediatric Grand Rounds session at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Levine was invited to speak at the event about the Florida Parental Rights in Education law and the political implications of gender reassignment surgery taking place at children’s hospitals, the Fox News story continues.

Let’s review:

On March 31, 2023, creepy Joe Biden put out a fact sheet (a propaganda piece) on “Transgender Day of Visibility.” Read his ridiculous rhetoric. Lies, lies, and damn lies. Read the statement from barracuda Xavier Becerra, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine.

Biden, Levine, Becerra – Satan’s minions of destruction for minors as they deny biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics in order to brainwash the masses and refute God’s creation of two sexes: male and female. Of course, they know transgenderism is a fairy tale fallacy – it’s part of their atrocious agenda to spread chaos and destroy children, parents, and families. The ultimate goal is seizure of total power for a Marxist regime on American soil.

The Truth of the Matter

“Despite assertions to the contrary, a recent study from the University of Washington showed that there was absolutely no change in the psychological well-being of children with gender dysphoria treated with these medications,” stated Dr. Stanley Goldfarb of Do No Harm organization, a national association of medical professionals that combats “woke” activism in the healthcare system, told Fox News Digital that there is “no good evidence that children treated with gender-altering hormones or puberty blockers improved mental health assessments.”

“There can be irrevocable harm being done to children by those pushing for these radical, ideologically driven, treatments. Treatment for minors needs to be based on rigorous scientific inquiry, not on dubious, agenda-driven studies or the demands of activists,”Goldfarb continued.

On June 14, 2023, Dr. Miriam Grossman, child psychiatrist and Do No Harm Senior Fellow, testified before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Health. She made clear from the start that this debate desperately needs an infusion of reality, not more radical activism:

“I’m here today to provide you with facts you haven’t heard. You haven’t heard them because when it comes to youth gender dysphoria (also called ‘transgenderism’), the public and most importantly parents, are, I am sad to say, consistently fed misinformation.”

Grossman’s full testimony is available here.

“Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by Dr. Miriam Grossman. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know,” warns Grossman. “Be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table. Whether it’s the trans is as common as red hair claim, or the I’m not your son, I’m your daughter proclamation, or the do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter threat, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”

