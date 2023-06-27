Megalomaniac Sons Don’t Fall Far From Megalomaniac Fathers: George and Alexander Soros, Joe and Hunter Biden

At 92-years-old, billionaire financier Soros is handing control of his massive empire to his 37-year-old son Alexander, reports the Wall Street Journal. Alexander, has become his proxy for meetings at the White House,” proclaims an article at Liberty Nation. File photo: Giacomo Morini, Shutter Stock, licensed. File photo: Herbert S. Delgado, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Yes, the old proverb is correct in reference to the parenting of George Soros and Joe Biden – “The nut does not fall far from the tree.” MEGALOMANIACS R US.

“Our fathers sinned, and are no more; It is we who have borne their iniquities.” (Lamentations 5:7, NASB)

George & Alexander Soros

“Billionaire George Soros is loathed by probably about half of all adult Americans – and quite possibly even some children. The man is on every journalist’s watch list to follow and photograph when he is making stops in the Swamp or New York City in what some surmise is a continued attempt to turn America into a less-than-free and vibrant dream. Perhaps that’s why his son, Alexander, has become his proxy for meetings at the White House,” proclaims an article at Liberty Nation.

“The young Soros is following in his dad’s footsteps by raising money and turning Democratic frogs into princes. In just two years, Alexander has made 14 visits – 12 in 2022 alone – to Joe Biden’s White House, meeting all sorts of underlings and the Cabinet,” the article continues.

At 92-years-old, billionaire financier Soros is handing control of his massive empire to his 37-year-old son Alexander, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Alexander was elected the chair of the Open Society Foundations in December. Watch news story on YouTube.

Moreover, Alexander is one of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders of 2018. So, he is BFF’s with WEF founder and wanna-be dictator Klaus Schwab – just like his father.

The senior Soros donated over $1 million to Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign and over $8 million to Democratic campaigns during Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful bid for the White House. In 2020, Soros was one of Joe Biden’s largest contributors, donating at least $500,000 to his campaign.

According to a 2021 article in Israel 365 News, China called Soros a “global economic terrorist,” the “son of Satan,” and “most evil.”

My questions: Is the son as despicable and wicked as the father? Does the son hate humanity as much as the father? Will the son continue the evil agenda of destroying our land of liberty just like the father?

Joe & Hunter Biden

The USA illegitimate (aka stolen 2020 election) president Joe Biden, 80-years-old, and his 53- year-old son Hunter are permanent stains upon the history of the United States of America and a disgrace to the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and freedom-loving citizens.

“Just six weeks before Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to two tax crimes and admitted to the facts of a gun charge Tuesday, his father, President Joe Biden, insisted that Hunter “did nothing wrong” in an interview with MSNBC,” reports a recent article in The Daily Wire.

“My son has done nothing wrong. I trust him,” Biden told host Stephanie Ruhle in one of his few sit-down interviews since being sworn into office. “I have faith in him and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere traffic ticket,” legitimate President Donald Trump said on Truth Social. “Our system is BROKEN!”

Let’s stroll down memory lane:

The Daily Wire released a feature film online in 2022 titled “My Son Hunter.”

From Breitbart News:

My Son Hunter puts the lens squarely on Hunter Biden, his corrupt business dealings, his relationship with his father, and a lifestyle that would make rock stars jealous. But through the haze of a crack pipe and above the din of the parties and the outbursts, somewhere lies the truth.

A poll conducted after the election found that 17 percent of Biden voters would not have voted for him if they had known about the “Laptop from Hell.” Even now, two years later, 63 percent of likely voters still believe the laptop story is important, according to a recent poll.

King Ahaz: “But he walked in the way of the kings of Israel; indeed, he made his son pass through the fire, according to the abominations of the nations whom the Lord had cast out from before the children of Israel.” (2 Kings 16:3, NKJV).

“Ahaz was a wicked king of Judah. The Ammonites and Caananites influenced him to practice the worship of Molech. Images of Molech were made of bronze, and their outstretched arms were heated red-hot. Living children were placed into the idol’s hands and died there or were rolled into a fire pit below. Ahaz threw his child into the fiery arms of Molech.”

Hmmm. Misused power begets misused power.

Folks, it’s quite obvious that parenting skills and role-modeling has shaped both Alexander and Hunter into carbon copies of their fathers – and by no means is that a compliment.