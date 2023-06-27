Arrested For Child Porn: First Democrat Trans Lawmaker In NH Legislature Is Child Predator

“Stacie Laughton, a Democrat previously known as “Barry,” was arrested this week in Nashua, N.H., on four felony counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images. It’s at least the fourth arrest for the Democrat, who was jailed in 2022 for stalking a woman, which prompted Laughton’s resignation from the legislature.”

NASHUA, N.H. – A former Democratic New Hampshire state representative, who identifies as transgender, was recently arrested for child pornography charges, reports the Free Beacon.

In a nutshell: a biological male pretending to be a trans woman turns out to be child predator. Before his arrest for child porn, he was arrested and jailed for stalking a woman.

Once again, a bio male is using the LGBT community and masquerading as a transgendered woman in order to commit crimes against children and female minors.

According to a 2022 article in the Los Angeles Times, a 26-year-old transgender woman (aka bio male) who, at age 17, sexually assaulted a child will serve a two-year sentence in a juvenile facility rather than a jail for adults. The transgender child molester laughed about the “light punishment,” according to article in the Washington Examiner.

LGBT activists at the annual Drag March in New York City shouted a troubling message regarding children across the nation, reports a recent article in Breitbart. “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” some of those in the crowd shouted.

PERVERTS R US. What type of people threaten to come after kids?

“Transgenderism is a Gateway to Pedophilia,” an article in the National Catholic Register, discusses the topic and reports “…the pro-pedophilia movement has, for some time, been trying to follow in the successful tracks of the homosexual movement. There have been pro-pedophilia activist groups, such as the Pedophile Information Exchange (PIE), begun in Britain in 1974 and dissolved in 1984, and the North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA), founded in America in 1978.”

“Unlike pedophilia, transgenderism’s success in bullying its way into acceptance has been amazingly quick, owing in great part to its rushing through the same doors opened by the homosexual movement, literally riding the identical rails to culturally-mandated approval, the article continued.

“Since trans activists have direct access to our youngest children via the school system, pedophiles will rush right through that gate as well. This is a gate already half-opened in other areas in our culture — just do an internet search for “Drag Queen Story Hour Public Library,” the article adds.

Let me be clear: Individuals diagnosed with gender dysphoria are not disguising themselves as pedophiles and they deserve evidence-based mental health treatment.

Neither am I referring to adult drag queens that entertain adults in adult places.

I am discussing biological adult males that hide behind the transgenderism of the LGBTQ community to gain access to children and minors for the purpose of sexual gratification and perpetrating sexual crimes.

Male predators are taking advantage of asinine laws, loopholes, and policies that allow biological males into female bathrooms, locker rooms, sorority houses, and any public place that is a designated private and safe place for biological girls and woman.

Gays Against Groomers. An organization of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of “LGBTQIA+.” See state chapters.

Rational and responsible citizens must continue to unite to defend and protect children from child predators (aka bio males) disguised as transgender females.

LGBT elected officials need to put the safety of children first and protect our most vulnerable citizens – our kids.