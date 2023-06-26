RINO Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Enters 2024 Presidential Primary & Brings His Ego Along For The Ride

Mayor Francis Suarez giving a speech at Downtown Miami after George Floyd protest riots. File photo: Felix Mizioznikov, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI, FL, – No mayor has ever been elected president in the history of the USA. So why is RINO Miami Mayor Francis Suarez from the Sunshine State throwing his sunglasses, sandals, and ego into the ring?

Suarez joins a GOP primary race that includes the 45th President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Suarez is backed by a super PAC called SOS America, which is out with an initial spot hailing him as a “tough-on-crime” politician. The group says it plans to spend six figures running the ad in early voting states including Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, reports an article in the New York Post.

Watch SOS America’s cringey video of Suarez HERE.

Excerpts from The Real Deal:

Jorge Mas, the billionaire chairman of MasTec, is SOS America’s largest donor, kicked in a combined $500,000 through two separate entities. Mas and his partners, including retired soccer star David Beckham, are co-developing the Miami Freedom Park mega-mixed-use project that will be anchored by a Major League Soccer stadium.

Moishe Mana, the largest property owner in Wynwood and downtown Miami, and Gencom, a Miami-based global real estate investment firm, each gave $100,000 to SOS America. Gencom and Hyatt are awaiting Miami City Commission approval of a 99-year ground lease to redevelop the city-owned James L. Knight Center and adjacent hotel into a much larger $2 billion mixed-use project.

Entities managed by Related Group Chairman Jorge Pérez, Property Markets Group principal Ryan Shear and Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group each contributed $50,000 to the Suarez Super PAC.

Nir Shoshani, principal of Miami-based real estate firm NR Investments, and Alex Sapir, the embattled New York developer, each ponied up $25,000 for SOS America.

Craig Robins, CEO of Dacra, which spearheaded most of Miami’s Design District transformation into a high-end retail and restaurant destination, also gave SOS America $25,000 via an entity he manages.

Folks, isn’t the aforementioned SOS America info quite interesting.

“But the Mayor is not without baggage. He’s currently under investigation by the FBI, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s office and the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust for payments he received from a local real estate developer who sought approval of a $70-million project,” reports Florida Politics.

MiamiCoin, a city-specific cryptocurrency Suarez promoted as potentially enabling residents to skip paying taxes, is an abject failure, the article continues.

In 1998, Suarez’s father, Xavier Suarez, was removed from Miami’s mayoral office by a Florida circuit court. The court found that Joe Carollo’s lawsuit alleging voter fraud in the first round of the mayoral election had merit.

When asked about Suarez’s presidential aspirations, Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez, a former Miami-Dade County mayor responded, “I’ll never support Francis Suarez, I think he’s a complete fraud,” Gimenez told Fox News. “He voted for Hillary Clinton, he voted for Gillum, and he voted for Joe Biden. In what universe will a person that has voted that way in the past… get the Republican nomination?” Gimenez questioned. Watch on Twitter.

Whoa. Is that proof slippery Suarez is a RINO in sheep’s beachwear?

My question: With the cards stacked against him, why is Suarez embarrassing himself and Florida?

