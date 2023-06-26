Moustache Man In Dress Employed At Disneyland Indoctrinates Children; From Magic Kingdom To Mentally Unstable Trans, Satanic Kingdom

A viral video racked up nearly 7 million views on TikTok. Get another look at this adult male in a dress on Twitter as he interacts with higher-pitched voice with a little girl. Image credit: TikTok

ORLANDO, FL – Folks, what in the Zip-a-dee-doo-dah is going on at Disney? Families visiting Disneyland recently were in for a surprise when they were met by one of the “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” Turns out it was a grown man with a mustache.

The Bibbidy Bobbidy Boutique is designed for young girls and offers “magical makeovers for royalty-in-training ages 3 to 12.” The task for these “Fairy Godmother Apprentices” is to help young girls select their princess dresses and get princess makeovers, according an article in Charisma News.

Gender confusion proselytization at its most diabolic and deceptive – grooming young female children into the lifestyle of transgenderism – a fairy tale fallacy.

A trip to Disney World this summer will lead to an encounter with a biological male employee cross-dresser for your children. Is he a transgender male or a heterosexual worker in female attire? Well, he looks like a buffoon either way.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



It’s behind cringey – it’s wicked. Any adult that doesn’t believe this is perversion has been brainwashed by the LGBT cult movement as they invade places and spaces for our most innocent citizens.

A viral video racked up nearly 7 million views on TikTok. Get another look at this adult male in a dress on Twitter as he interacts with higher-pitched voice with a little girl.

“Video of Children ‘Indoctrinated With Gender Ideology’ at Disney Goes Viral,” reported an article in Newsweek.

“Welcome to Disney where little children are indoctrinated by gender ideology every day,” comments detransitioner Oli London on Twitter.

Exposing kids to perverted identity ideology, in my professional view as a former child therapist, is a form of abuse because it’s a fabrication about biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics (aka factual science). And the parents deserve criticism. The world is round not flat.

Dave Rubin, the host of “The Rubin Report,” joked that the employee would be hired to work for the Joe Biden administration by the end of the day.

Folks, I want to see Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, adorned in caked on makeup, high-heels, a pinkish wig, a sparkly prom dress – waltzing around the boardroom throwing glitter and clunking employees on the head with his magic wand – cackling like VP Kamala Harris.

“Disney has seeped into the vortex of the nation’s culture wars by introducing gay, lesbian, transgender, non-binary, and other minority characters into its animated series and films.”

But let’s do a deeper dive into Disney’s obsession with the Prince of Darkness (aka Satan).

“Little Demon,” is an animated show about a woman who mates with Satan and produces the Antichrist. “Thirteen years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul,” reads the show’s description.

“Pauline,” a Disney German series is about an 18-year-old female that has a one-night sexual encounter with Satan, and she becomes pregnant.

“Satanic Pedophile Disney Pixar Film ‘Turning Red’ comes after Kids,” a 2022 warning at Deep Roots At Home website, proclaims “If you’re thinking about having a family movie night with Disney’s newest film “Turning Red,” please reconsider —and rethink supporting Disney altogether. Disney has rightly come under fire for blatantly pushing a sexual and pro-abortion agenda on children, and their new movie showcases that like none other.”

At the end of the movie, the main character, Mei, stands up to her mom and says she likes boys, music and gyrating. Says she’s 13 —so deal with it! The girl then starts twerking in a sexual way at her mom and smacking her bum saying, “Take this mom! Take this.” Another line “My panda, my body,” says Mei defiantly.

Disney needs to go all out and change their name from Magic Kingdom to Satan’s Kingdom to reveal their authentic identity.

What can you do?

Keep your kids away from anything Disney: movies, toys, clothing, merch, and no vacations to Disneyland.

Throw all Disney items away in the trash.

Spread the word on social media.

Sign petitions at One Million Moms website.

“Sadly, Disney is no longer about Donald Duck or Goofy or the Mickey Mouse Club. The happiest place on Earth has become a dangerous force for evil in the culture. Advancing a radical sex and gender agenda while embracing the occult. Walt Disney World replaced Prince Charming with the Prince of Darkness.” –Todd Starnes