Google Offends Christian Employees with Drag Queen Named Blasphemous “Peaches Christ” At Pride Month Event – The Published Reporter®
Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
Google Offends Christian Employees with Drag Queen Named Blasphemous “Peaches Christ” At Pride Month Event

Google
A company-promoted pride month event reportedly appeared to break Google policy and violate EEOC rules by marginalizing Christian employees. File photo: Judith Linine, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Why should sane and sensible citizens be surprised or shocked about Google insulting Christian employees and throwing depravity in their faces?  

Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life.” (Galatians 6:7-8 NIV

“Google Attacks Christians In The Workplace With Blasphemous Drag Event,” a recent article in The Federalist reports “A company-promoted pride month event reportedly appeared to break Google policy and violate EEOC rules by marginalizing Christian employees.” 

Excerpts: 

The event, scheduled for June 27, is hosted by a drag performer who goes by the stage name Peaches Christ. As the name indicates, the performer openly mocks Christians. The event will be held at Beaux SF, a San Francisco lounge that regularly features strippers. 

Named a “saint” by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Peaches’ past events include emceeing this year’s annual “Hunky Jesus” contest, hosted by the Sisters on Easter Sunday — the holiest day in the Christian calendar. In addition, for over a decade, Peaches hosted a “Midnight Mass” event, playing off an obvious reference to solemn worship services. 

Yes, that’s the same group of degenerate drag queens that travel the country desecrating Catholic nuns and the deviant divas the woke LA Dodgers recently applauded.  

When Google was asked whether the company would respond to employee complaints and cancel the event or apologize for promoting it, a spokesman responded: 

We’ve long been very proud to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. Our Pride celebrations have regularly featured drag artists for many years, including several this year. This particular event was booked without going through our standard events process. While the event organizers have shifted the official Google event onsite, the performance will go on at the planned venue — and it’s open to the public, so employees can still attend. 

Folks, there ya have it. The management at Google apparently cares not about the religious rights of Christian employees and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). 

As provided on the EEOC website:  

Religious discrimination involves treating a person (an applicant or employee) unfavorably because of his or her religious beliefs. The law protects not only people who belong to traditional, organized religions, such as Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, and Judaism, but also others who have sincerely held religious, ethical or moral beliefs. 

It is illegal to harass a person because of his or her religion. Harassment can include, for example, offensive remarks about a person’s religious beliefs or practices. Although the law doesn’t prohibit simple teasing, offhand comments, or isolated incidents that aren’t very serious, harassment is illegal when it is so frequent or severe that it creates a hostile or offensive work environment or when it results in an adverse employment decision (such as the victim being fired or demoted). The harasser can be the victim’s supervisor, a supervisor in another area, a co-worker, or someone who is not an employee of the employer, such as a client or customer. 

An employee cannot be forced to participate (or not participate) in a religious activity as a condition of employment. 

My questions:  

  • Would Google hire a drag queen entertainer with a nasty, blasphemous stage name that disrespected, insulted, and denigrated Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, or another religious group?  
  • Why would Google celebrate Pride Month with debauchery instead of presenting the LGBT history of civil rights? 

Boycott Google 

According to a 2017 article on The Outline website, Google faced a boycott from major advertisers on YouTube, which got media attention but had no impact on the company’s share price and didn’t even come up during its last earnings call.  

After the company fired an engineer who criticized its diversity program in 2017, some conservatives called for a boycott of its consumer products such as Google search, Google Maps, and Gmail. 

The past boycotts frizzled out. 

“Others seemed to claim that Google was a Nazi-like organization, replacing the O’s in the Google logo with swastikas. Others were more direct in their accusations, saying that Nazis literally run Google,” the article continued. 

Satan laughs at our toil, mocks at our wisdom, but trembles when we pray.” — Samuel Chadwick 

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

