DeSantis Says He’ll Beef Up Border, End Birthright Citizenship if Elected President

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday that, if elected president in 2024, he will overhaul the United States’ immigration system, greatly beef up enforcement at the southern border, end birthright citizenship, and put pressure on Mexico to ensure their cooperation in maintaining border security going forward.

DeSantis revealed is new plan while campaigning in the town of Eagle Pass, Texas, directly challenging President Joe Biden’s divisive border policies as well as taking subtle shots at former President Donald Trump, his main rival for the GOP presidential nomination.

“The reason why I’m really motivated to bring this issue to a conclusion is because I have listened to people in DC for years and years and years,” DeSantis said. “Republicans and Democrats always chirping about this and never actually bringing the issue to a conclusion, never actually getting the job done.”

If elected, DeSantis said that he will end the policy that allows migrants to be released into the country while their asylum hearing is pending, known as “catch and release.” Instead, he said he will reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy instituted by the Trump Administration, finish Trump’s incomplete border wall, and authorize Border Patrol agents to use force against drug smugglers entering the country.

The Florida governor also vowed to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants born in this country – as currently granted by the Fourteenth Amendment – as well as deprive millions of dollars of federal funding to “sanctuary cities” that refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement and officially deputizing local governments to enforce immigration law.

“I think the states have a role to play,” DeSantis said. “I can tell you, as a president, we are fully going to deputize all state and local governments to be able to enforce immigration law, you will be able to have that authority.”

DeSantis promised to hit the ground running on his first day in office overhauling the country’s immigration policies, utilizing a combination of legislation passed in Congress and executive orders whenever needed.