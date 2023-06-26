Clinton’s Buddy Judge Robert Hack-N-Slash Hinkle Rules Florida Taxpayers Must Fund Mutilation of Children

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, Downtown Tampa, Florida, United States, April 28, 2017. File photo: Ilya Images, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – An atrocious, vile, wicked ruling. Sure sounds like a Bill Clinton colleague. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle just doomed minors to dangerous hormone drugs, castration, and mutilation. Sure sounds like something both Bill and Hillary would promote and gloat.

Judge hack-n-slash Hinkle struck down the Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration’s (AHCA) rule prohibiting the use of Medicaid to fund harmful drugs and surgeries that “alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics” as a solution for gender confusion, according to an article in The Florida Standard.

Haughty Hinkle just trampled our U.S. Constitution by forcing hard-working Americans to pay for cutting off healthy breasts and genitals.

“Gender identity is real,” Hinkle lamented in his ruling, arguing that men and women cannot “choose” how they identify.

Liar, liar, pants on fire. Judge Hinkle is smart enough to know the biology of two sexes: male and female. He’s playing the LGBTQ cult game along with the Deep State cabal. Hmmm. What’s in it for him?

Hinkle stated: “Any proponent of the challenged rule and statute should put up or shut up: do you acknowledge that there are individuals with actual gender identities opposite their natal sex, or do you not? Dog whistles ought not be tolerated.”

A woke judge that adheres to a fairy tale fallacy (aka unscientific gender ideology) ought not be tolerated.

He also defended the necessity of the procedures by saying that denying treatment “will increase anxiety, depression and the risk of suicide” for transgender people, as reported in The Washington Examiner.

Hinkle, you are wrong.

Read my commentaries:

According to The Presidential Prayer Team website:

Robert Lewis Hinkle was born in November 1961 in Apalachicola, Florida. He earned an undergraduate degree from Florida State University and received his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. He was a clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. He was in private practice in Atlanta, Georgia, then in Tallahassee, Florida. He served as an adjunct professor of law at Florida State University.

Hinkle was nominated by President Bill Clinton to a seat on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida. He was confirmed by the Senate and received his commission in August 1996. He served five years as chief judge and assumed senior status in 2016.

Ahem. Hinkle needs a lot of prayer – and brain reconstruction surgery.

What can you do? Contact Hinkle and peacefully express your concerns.

Judge Robert L. Hinkle

U.S. District Court

Northern District of Florida

111 N. Adams Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301-7730

(850) 521-3601

Chambers Email – flnd_hinkle@flnd.uscourts.gov

Kudos to sane and sensible Florida legislators for trying to defend and protect children.