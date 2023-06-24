Woke United Nations Declares LGBTQ Rights Over Religious Freedom – People of Faith Must Unite

In his address, Madrigal-Borloz specifically attacked the United States Commission on Unalienable Rights, which released its 60-page Report on Unalienable Rights in 2020. File photo: Nexus 7, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – “Religious freedom, often referred to as the first freedom, is of central import to the American experiment. As such it should feature prominently in U.S. foreign policy.” –Frank Wolf

Let’s review: The United Nations (UN) is in cahoots with The World Economic Forum (WEF), The World Health Organization (WHO), Big Pharma, World Banks, and the USA Deep State Cabal. Together, their atrocious agenda is a New World Order of Marxism to seize absolute power and control the planet and the people. Goals are to control water, food, housing, healthcare, natural resources, and gold/silver.

“You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy,” proclaims WEF’s head megalomaniac Klaus Schwab.

According to Breitbart, “A U.N.-certified “expert” on sexual orientation and gender identity declared Wednesday that religious communities must yield to the demands of LGBT persons to avoid charges of violence and discrimination.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Article excerpts:

Freedom of religion or belief need not be incompatible with equality for LGBT persons, Victor Madrigal-Borloz asserted in his address to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, as long as religious groups accept the claims of gay and transgender persons.

Religious narratives clashing with the beliefs and lifestyle choices of LGBT persons, however, are “beyond the scope of the right freedom of religion or belief,” said Madrigal-Borloz, dubbed by the U.N. “the Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

As a model for religious believers, Madrigal-Borloz held up the example of “the voices and practices of inclusive communities,” meaning religious groups that accept same-sex marriage and gender fluidity.

He recommends that faith-based leaders “recognize that sexual orientation and gender identity are diverse around the world and that gender manifests differently in many cultural and social structures and practices, including that many cultures recognize more genders than the male-female binary.”

My questions:

Is the UN threatening people of faith that disagree with unscientific gender identity ideology and citizens that support biology, physiology, anatomy, and genetics, and uphold the Bible?

What will be the consequences for sane and sensible citizens that indorse the truth of two sexes: male and female?

Does the UN support dangerous hormone drugs and mutilation surgeries for minors?

In his address, Madrigal-Borloz specifically attacked the United States Commission on Unalienable Rights, which released its 60-page Report on Unalienable Rights in 2020.

Report excerpts:

Among the traditions that formed the American spirit, three stand out. Protestant Christianity, widely practiced by the citizenry at the time, was infused with the beautiful Biblical teachings that every human being is imbued with dignity and bears responsibilities toward fellow human beings, because each is made in the image of God. The civic republican ideal, rooted in classical Rome, stressed that freedom and equality under law depend on an ethical citizenry that embraces the obligations of self-government. And classical liberalism put at the front and center of politics the moral premise that human beings are by nature free and equal, which strengthened the political conviction that legitimate government derives from the consent of the governed. (page 8)

Drawing on the modern tradition of freedom and their Biblical heritage, the American founders saw themselves as intellectual and political pioneers of religious liberty. (page 14)

Perhaps the United States’ most explicit commitment to promoting abroad the rights all human beings share received expression in the undertaking that culminated in December 1948 with the approval in the UN General Assembly of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. (page 27)

“The United Nations believes that our religious freedom rights should take a backseat to the LGBT agenda,” warns Intercessors For America (IFA) in response.

Folks, let the religious persecution begin – unless people of faith around the globe stand up and speak out for freedom. Orthodox Jews, Muslims, Roman Catholics, and conservative Christians in every nation must unite.

The deeper dive into the truthful story is this: The New World Order is using the LGBTQ individuals as pawns in their psychopathic game to destroy the freedom of citizens in sovereign nations in order to implement global domination.

What can you do?

Join Intercessors For America. Find your state chapter and attend online prayer meetings.

Educate pastors and people in the pews to stand up for religious freedom.

Challenge any person or group that wants to ban the Bible.

Read articles by IFA: God Is Moving in the States; Global Elites Align for Action; Globalism Exposed.

Sign IFA petitions sent directly to your elected officials HERE.

My related commentaries:

“In a time of universal deceit – telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” –George Orwell