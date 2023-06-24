DETECTIVES: Suspect Involved In Miami Armed Robbery Apprehended – The Published Reporter®
DETECTIVES: Suspect Involved In Miami Armed Robbery Apprehended

Through investigative means, investigators were able to later identify and locate Tavoris Odom, 33. Odom was placed under arrest and charged with Robbery/Armed/Firearm – Attempted Felony Murder/Firearm – Firearm Use While Committing Felony.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau, is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, June 22, at approximately 7:00 AM, in the area of SW 127 Avenue and SW 77 Street.

According to investigators, a 48 year old male victim was standing in his front yard when a subject approached him and produced a firearm. The subject pointed the weapon at the victim and demanded his jewelry. The victim complied with the demands and the subject fled in what was described as a Burgundy Honda Accord. The subject then discharged several rounds at the victim as the victim attempted to follow the suspect in a vehicle.

Officers responded to the area of SW 160 Street and 106 Avenue, where the subject was last seen, and established a perimeter. The subject was not located and remained at large. No injuries were reported.

Through investigative means, investigators were able to later identify and locate Tavoris Odom, 33. He was placed under arrest and charged with Robbery/Armed/Firearm – Attempted Felony Murder/Firearm – Firearm Use While Committing Felony.

