Unwoking America: “Unwoke Inc.” Documentary By PragerU Features Vivek Ramaswamy – Twitter’s Elon Musk Declares “Cis” A Slur

Why has everyone and everything gone woke? From iconic beer companies to your favorite retail brands, wokeism has infiltrated nearly every aspect of our culture. File photo: No-Mad, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“Almost everything that has followed from the woke mass hysteria gripping the nation since 2020 has proved disastrous.” –Victor Davis Hanson

Folks, the sleeping giant is awake. The sensible citizens in the USA are standing up, speaking out, and reclaiming culture, education, business, politics, sports – and sanity. They’ve had enough.

Unwoke Inc. is a documentary about solutions to the woke invasion in America.

Hope-filled. Inspirational. Logical. I cheered during the video!

Excerpts about the short documentary:

Why has everyone and everything gone woke? From iconic beer companies to your favorite retail brands, wokeism has infiltrated nearly every aspect of our culture. In PragerU’s short documentary, Unwoke Inc., Amala Ekpunobi embarks on a cross-country journey to speak with pro-American leaders and entrepreneurs in business, academia, sports, and finance to understand how we got here and what we can do to fight back and win against the woke industrial complex.

Featuring interviews with Vivek Ramaswamy (author of Woke, Inc.), Jeremy Boreing (Jeremy’s Razors), Amanda Ensing (Elevate Beauty), Jonathan Isaac (NBA and UNITUS apparel), and Michael Farris (founder of Patrick Henry College), Unwoke Inc. proves that you can push back and make a cultural impact by providing non-woke alternatives in academia, culture, and business. Together, we can innovate and create businesses that are good for society and good for America.

Elon Musk & Unwoke Twitter

As reported in The World Tribune, on June 21, Musk declared that “cis” and “cisgender” are slurs and that anyone on Twitter targeting others with the slurs can have their accounts suspended “at minimum.”

“With the might of Twitter behind the stigmatization of the term ‘cis,’ there is at least the possibility of rolling back this linguistic triumph of the trans brigade of the sexual left,” Thomas Lifson noted in a June 22 op-ed for American Thinker. “The opportunity is enormous, since for years, the left has been claiming that hurt feelings are enough to merit the banishment of language and ideas. And that language is ‘actual violence.’ Musk’s adoption of the term ‘slur’ was genius in that regard.”

“Woke substitutes race for class in its eternal neo-Marxist quest to divide permanently the nation along racial lines, between victims and victimizers.” –Victor Davis Hanson

One Million Moms report:

During Gay Pride Month, the department store chain Kohl’s is selling LGBTQ clothing and accessories for infants through teenagers, further advocating the LGBTQ agenda.

The retailer’s rainbow-themed collection includes clothing for toddlers and children, onesies and bibs for babies, T-shirts for teens, and tutus for preschool-aged children and younger. It is all part of Kohl’s LGBTQ marketing campaign.

“Christianity and Wokeness: How the Social Justice Movement Is Hijacking the Gospel – and the Way to Stop It,” a 2021 book by Owen Strachan surmises “The “wokeness” that emerged from the social unrest of 2020 has swept through schools, businesses, and even sports. Driven by the radical ideologies of Critical Race Theory and intersectionality, it has destabilized public and private life—including the Church.”

“Someday wokeism will disappear because it is inherently nihilistic and cannibalistic. But in the meantime, Americans should end it now before it ends America first.” –Victor Davis Hanson