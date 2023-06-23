IRS Whistleblowers: Biden Justice Dept. Interfered With Hunter Tax Fraud Investigation

According to two whistleblowers, the Department of Justice interfered with the investigation into Hunter Biden’s purported tax fraud, in addition to alleging that his father, President Joe Biden, was involved in his son’s illicit foreign business dealings. File photo: Christopher E Zimmer, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Closed door testimony was released Thursday from two IRS whistleblowers who claimed to members of the House of Representatives that the Department of Justice attempted to interfere with the investigation into Hunter Biden’s purported tax fraud, in addition to alleging that his father, President Joe Biden, was involved in his son’s illicit foreign business dealings.

The two whistleblowers made numerous claims to the House Ways and Means Committee back in May, such as the probe into Hunter Biden, 53 – codenamed “Sportsman” by agents working the case – originally being opened in November 2018 after the IRS conducted an investigation of a “foreign-based amateur online pornography platform.”

In connection with this investigation, Delaware U.S. attorney David Weiss attempted to charge Hunter Biden in both the Central District of California and in Washington, D.C. in 2022, but was prohibited from doing so each time, first by Biden-appointed U.S. attorney Martin Estrada, and then by U.S. attorney Matthew Graves, yet another Biden appointee.

The IRS investigation covered the years 2014 through 2019, according to one of the whistleblowers. During this period of time, Hunter and his business partners were paid about $17.3 million from Ukraine, Romania and China; Hunter’s cut of that amount was $8.3 million.

Originally, the investigators conducting the probe into Hunter for failing to make $2.2 million in tax payments wanted felony charges brought against him, as opposed to the plea deal announced on Tuesday where he was only hit with misdemeanors.

In addition, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf attempted to persuade Hunter’s investigators from asking questions that involved President Biden.

Gary Shapley, one of the whistleblowers – the second one has remained unnamed – also said that the IRS had discovered new evidence that Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s foreign business dealings, despite the president’s many claims otherwise.

Shapley said that he had viewed communication from Hunter’s iCloud account, and specifically referenced a message that heavily implied that Joe Biden was involved in an attempt to coerce money from a Chinese businessman.

“[W]e obtained a July 30th, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, where Hunter Biden wrote: ‘I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,’” Shapley said. “’Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.’”